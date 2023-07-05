Back

Up to 60 monkeys hang out at Punggol Settlement restaurant regularly, unsettle shopowners

They come in peace. Hopefully.

Julia Yee | July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A seafood restaurant at The Punggol Settlement, House of Crabs, recently witnessed a rising influx of monkeys.

The shop owner told 8world News that previously, about 20 to 30 monkeys would visit the restaurant in the evenings.

In 2022, the National Parks Board tried to integrate the monkeys into the forests, but they only came back with a stronger troop of over 60 monkeys.

Monkeys mostly just hang out

Even though the shop owners at The Punggol Settlement are wary of the monkeys, the animals do not disturb the customers.

"Fortunately, these monkeys hang around outside the restaurant most of the time, and it doesn't affect the restaurant's business. Instead, it attracts a lot of curious public who come to watch the monkeys and take pictures," the House of Crabs spokesperson told 8world.

Monkey minding its own business.

The restaurant owner added that they are still scared that the monkeys will start attacking customers one day.

"When the monkeys approach, we can only make a little noise to drive them away, but they're usually not afraid of the noise so we try not to disturb them."

Sometimes destroy model displays

Although the monkeys and shop owners mostly co-exist harmoniously, the animals still get up to the occasional mischief.

They've been regularly wrecking model displays outside the House of Crabs and 7-Eleven, who now avoid putting items outside their outlets.

They also swiped food and drinks from the snack shelves.

Like these fake dim sum platters they mistook for the real deal.

But no members of the public have been harmed by the monkeys, for now.

More monkey business

All images from House of Crabs/8world News

One Ok Rock S'pore concert tickets priced between S$108 & S$248

Concert capital.

July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Man, 48, charged with attempted murder for driving van into cyclist, 32, at Kaki Bukit

He is set to return to court on Jul. 26, 2023.

July 05, 2023, 03:28 PM

NDP e-coupons: 1-for-1 offers & discounts on food, home appliances & entertainment

How better to celebrate National Day than with a good deal.

July 05, 2023, 03:11 PM

S'pore looking to expand FTAs & access new foreign markets to mitigate technical recession risk: Gan Kim Yong

While MTI does not expect a technical recession this year, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

July 05, 2023, 02:34 PM

Here's a tl;dr of what happened in Parliament on Shanmugam & Vivian renting Ridout Road properties

Now you know.

July 05, 2023, 02:09 PM

Over 1 million in virtual queue for Taylor Swift S'pore's UOB presale

Screaming, crying.

July 05, 2023, 12:52 PM

In 2022, S'pore recorded its lowest no. of births & highest no. of deaths since 1960

Most births and deaths were registered among the Chinese.

July 05, 2023, 12:35 PM

Sec 3 students feel Chinese O-Level listening comprehension story about cleaner unplugging patients’ life support a bit dark

Everyone probably paid attention.

July 05, 2023, 12:16 PM

Taylor Swift fans get 'error' message trying to log in to Ticketmaster site 1 hour before UOB presale starts

Panik.

July 05, 2023, 12:00 PM

Local photographer discovers possible new isopod species in S'pore & names it 'S'pore Tiger'

One of many unidentified isopod species in Singapore.

July 05, 2023, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.