Up to 60 monkeys hang out at Punggol Settlement restaurant regularly, unsettle shopowners

A seafood restaurant at The Punggol Settlement, House of Crabs, recently witnessed a rising influx of monkeys.

The shop owner told 8world News that previously, about 20 to 30 monkeys would visit the restaurant in the evenings.

In 2022, the National Parks Board tried to integrate the monkeys into the forests, but they only came back with a stronger troop of over 60 monkeys.

Monkeys mostly just hang out

Even though the shop owners at The Punggol Settlement are wary of the monkeys, the animals do not disturb the customers.

"Fortunately, these monkeys hang around outside the restaurant most of the time, and it doesn't affect the restaurant's business. Instead, it attracts a lot of curious public who come to watch the monkeys and take pictures," the House of Crabs spokesperson told 8world.

The restaurant owner added that they are still scared that the monkeys will start attacking customers one day.

"When the monkeys approach, we can only make a little noise to drive them away, but they're usually not afraid of the noise so we try not to disturb them."

Sometimes destroy model displays

Although the monkeys and shop owners mostly co-exist harmoniously, the animals still get up to the occasional mischief.

They've been regularly wrecking model displays outside the House of Crabs and 7-Eleven, who now avoid putting items outside their outlets.

They also swiped food and drinks from the snack shelves.

Like these fake dim sum platters they mistook for the real deal.

But no members of the public have been harmed by the monkeys, for now.

More monkey business

All images from House of Crabs/8world News