Primary school teacher, 34, charged with offences including sexual assault against girls aged 14 & 15 at HDB staircases

MOE said in a statement that the teacher has been suspended since July 2023.

Kerr Puay Hian | July 13, 2023, 01:22 PM

A primary school teacher has been charged in court for grooming a 13-year-old girl and having sex with girls aged 14 and 15 between February and June this year.

The courts have issued a gag order to protect the identity of the victims. It has not been revealed how the victims are related to the teacher.

Court records reveal that the 34-year-old teacher was recently remanded for investigations and medical examination. He is still in remand. It is currently unknown if there will be further victims revealed.

Commited offences at Choa Chu Kang and Bishan

According to charge sheets, the man allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl on Feb. 2, 2023, at about 3pm at a staircase in a Choa Chu Kang HDB block.

He allegedly had sex again with a 15-year-old girl on Mar. 8, 2023, at the same staircase.

The redacted charge sheets did not reveal if both victims were the same girl.

His next alleged offence was committed on May 2023 when he purportedly met a 13-year-old girl to groom her for sexual exploitation.

He then allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl on Jun. 26, 2023, between 2:48pm and 5:05pm at a staircase in a Bishan HDB block.

He allegedly filmed two videos of the sexual encounter.

Faces five charges

The teacher faces three charges of sexual assault of girls below 16 years old, one charge of grooming a girl below 14, and another charge of producing child abuse material.

For the sexual assault charges, upon conviction, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

If convicted of the grooming charge, he faces a jail term of up to 4 years, a fine, or both.

Anyone convicted of producing child abuse material faces a jail term of up to 10 years and shall also be liable to a fine or caning.

Suspended since July: MOE

In response to Mothership’s queries, a Ministry of Education spokesperson said that “the individual has been interdicted from duty since July 2023 and is no longer teaching in any school.”

“MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service,” the spokesperson added.

