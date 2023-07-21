Police arrest 3 teens aged 15-18 for pretending to use PayNow to pay food delivery personnel

The Singapore police have arrested three teenagers, aged 15, 17, and 18 years old, for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases where food items were delivered to them but no payment was made to the delivery personnel.

The incidents took place between July 2 and 17, 2023.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio are believed to be involved in at least five similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$900

The police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by the trio.

July 12 incident

According to charge sheets, the 17-year-old female teen and 18-year-old male teen are accused of getting a delivery personnel to hand over items worth S$271.03 on July 12 at Block 523 Serangoon North Avenue 4, after deceiving him that payment had been made via a PayNow fund transfer.

The older teen is a Malaysian, who is a Singapore permanent resident, while the younger teen is Singaporean.

The police added that the trio would order food items using cash-on-delivery payment terms and insisted on making PayNow transfers to the victims when the deliveries were made.

The trio allegedly showed forged screenshots of PayNow payments made to the victims.

The victims subsequently discovered that the transfers were not made to them.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of trio and arrested them on July 17.

The 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male were charged in court on July 19 with the offence of abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Investigations against the 15-year-old youth are ongoing.

The police said they would like to caution the public to be wary of such ruses and to confirm the purported transfers from their own bank accounts, if accepting such payment modes.

Other offences committed by 18-year-old

The 18-year-old male is also facing other charges related to assisting an unlicensed moneylender in Singapore.

According to charge sheets, he went to two separate housing units to take photos of them to send them to an unlicensed moneylender, who went by the alias "Siao Kia".

One incident took place on July 9, 2022, at about 5:20pm at Block 537 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, while the other incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at about 6:10pm at Block 22 Teban Garden Road.

Top photo via Unsplash