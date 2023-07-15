Back

Preparations for S'pore Grand Prix going ahead amid CPIB anti-corruption probe

The show will go on.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Preparations the Formula One event in September 2023 is going ahead, race promoter Singapore GP said on Friday, July 14 as an anti-corruption probe involving its chairman Ong Beng Seng and transport minister S Iswaran has commenced.

"Singapore GP continues with the planning and preparations for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix slated for Sep. 15 to 17 2023," the organiser said in a statement.

Singapore GP added that it is "not at liberty to provide any further information" as it understands that CPIB’s investigations are ongoing.

The statement came on the same day Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), said its managing director Ong, 77, had been arrested and was asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information in relation to his interactions with Iswaran, 61, who was also arrested.

Ong, the Malaysia-born, Singapore permanent resident, owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix -- the first-ever F1 night race awarded to Singapore country in 2007.

The nature of the investigation has not been revealed.

Ong is recognised and credited for bringing the night race to Singapore as he had been instrumental in talks between Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Iswaran had been actively involved with the government's talks with F1 as well.

Singapore is slated to host the F1 event for another seven years following the signing of a contract in 2022 to bring the event back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The contract was the fourth renewal and longest extension.

Top photo via Singapore Grand Prix Facebook

Construction worker, 30, dies at Changi Airport work site after getting hit by broken component

This is the third workplace death at the Changi East project.

July 15, 2023, 05:22 PM

S'porean Oxford student, 23, speaks 11 languages, taught himself to read in 8 languages

He used to barely pass Chinese in secondary school.

July 15, 2023, 05:07 PM

At least 54 scam victims in S'pore lost more than S$45,000 trying to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets

Many more concerts coming up in Singapore.

July 15, 2023, 04:40 PM

Sushiro to open 10th outlet at Wisma Atria on July 19, 2023

Great success.

July 15, 2023, 03:13 PM

Jacky Cheung asks S'pore audience to continue attending his concerts even when he's 70

He just turned 62 last week.

July 15, 2023, 02:49 PM

Police arrest man, 52, for allegedly breaking into Bedok temple & stealing donation box & cash

The donation safe box, trolley, and cash of about S$90 were recovered.

July 15, 2023, 02:26 PM

Passenger left alone on bus in the dark in Lim Chu Kang for 15 mins as driver got off to wee

It's only the dark.

July 15, 2023, 02:10 PM

CPIB's probe 'not the end' of Iswaran's life or future: Tharman during walkabout

He said the Singapore system is transparent and it has never had a prime minister who prevented the CPIB from doing its work.

July 15, 2023, 12:54 PM

New Taiwanese pastry shop in Bugis Junction giving away 600 cream puffs from Jul. 15-17, 2023

Free food.

July 15, 2023, 11:53 AM

S'pore childcare centres can stop operating on Saturdays from 2025

Better work-life balance for early childhood educators.

July 15, 2023, 11:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.