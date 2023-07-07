Back

PraChinBuri Thai Kitchen in Yishun suspended 2 weeks due to infestation on premises

It is closed until July 18, 2023.

Belmont Lay | July 07, 2023, 02:25 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

PraChinBuri Thai Kitchen, a restaurant at Block 748 Yishun Street 72, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from July 5 to 18, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

PraChinBuri Thai Kitchen was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps

Parliament pays tribute to Tharman on his last sitting day

His colleagues will miss his ability to make complex economic principles sound simple and his wit, Indranee Rajah said.

July 07, 2023, 01:59 PM

Taylor Swift first concert in S'pore in Feb. 2011 attended by about 9,000 fans

She has come a long way.

July 07, 2023, 01:51 PM

Some Taylor Swift fans shed tears, others spread joy while queuing at SingPost outlets

The Great (ticketing) War.

July 07, 2023, 01:26 PM

Thailand's potential new PM invites Taylor Swift to return after 2014 coup cancelled her concert

He's not even the PM yet.

July 07, 2023, 01:10 PM

No right turn into Woodlands Checkpoint at Woodlands Centre Rd from Jul. 17: ICA

Except for buses & authorised vehicles.

July 07, 2023, 11:59 AM

Klook offering 2 Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets & 1-night hotel stay from S$542

ASDFGHJKL.

July 07, 2023, 11:39 AM

Most S'poreans support compulsory NS, increasing number see it as disruptor of work: IPS study

Some interviewees felt that non-military training could be included to broaden servicemen’s skill sets.

July 07, 2023, 11:05 AM

Bride in Indonesia allegedly passes away 5 minutes after signing marriage contract

The bride was an orphan and leaves behind her husband and two siblings.

July 07, 2023, 11:03 AM

Toa Payoh flat landlord caught on video touching lady tenant's underwear with his body

A police report has been made.

July 07, 2023, 04:22 AM

The Three Peacocks at Labrador Park suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until July 18, 2023.

July 07, 2023, 03:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.