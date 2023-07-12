SUV-driving woman allegedly flees after driving against traffic & colliding head-on with taxi at Potong Pasir

A female SUV driver allegedly fled the accident scene without exchanging details with a taxi driver after colliding with his taxi head-on along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at around midnight on Jul. 12.

The scene was captured by an onlooker, who subsequently uploaded the footage to Facebook page SGRV Admin.

According to the video and its accompanying caption, the female SUV driver was allegedly driving against the flow of traffic before her vehicle collided head-to-head with the taxi.

Around five minutes later, she allegedly drove off from the scene without exchanging details with the taxi driver and before the arrival of traffic police and the ambulance.

The taxi driver, who was wearing a blue shirt, could be seen pointing at the SUV, presumably to stop the female driver from fleeing.

Nevertheless, she continued with her run and disappeared from the video after making a left turn at the junction.

The taxi driver has lodged a police report.

Statement from police

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to a case of hit-and-run involving a car and a taxi along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 towards Wan Tho Avenue on Jul. 12 at 12:37am.

A 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SGRV Admin/Facebook