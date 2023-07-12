Back

SUV-driving woman allegedly flees after driving against traffic & colliding head-on with taxi at Potong Pasir

The 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | July 12, 2023, 04:37 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A female SUV driver allegedly fled the accident scene without exchanging details with a taxi driver after colliding with his taxi head-on along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at around midnight on Jul. 12.

The scene was captured by an onlooker, who subsequently uploaded the footage to Facebook page SGRV Admin.

According to the video and its accompanying caption, the female SUV driver was allegedly driving against the flow of traffic before her vehicle collided head-to-head with the taxi.

Around five minutes later, she allegedly drove off from the scene without exchanging details with the taxi driver and before the arrival of traffic police and the ambulance.

The taxi driver, who was wearing a blue shirt, could be seen pointing at the SUV, presumably to stop the female driver from fleeing.

Nevertheless, she continued with her run and disappeared from the video after making a left turn at the junction.

The taxi driver has lodged a police report.

Statement from police

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to a case of hit-and-run involving a car and a taxi along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 towards Wan Tho Avenue on Jul. 12 at 12:37am.

A 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via SGRV Admin/Facebook

Road closures on Jul. 15 & 16 weekend due to NE Show at Padang

Take note.

July 12, 2023, 04:36 PM

3 free public playgrounds for kids aged 5 to 12 outside Bird Paradise in Mandai

Fun.

July 12, 2023, 04:31 PM

S'pore delivery riders, drivers can set up representative bodies to negotiate welfare, contractual terms in 2024

Better representation for platform workers in Singapore.

July 12, 2023, 04:01 PM

92-year-old man in Taiwan shoots wife, 77, with shotgun after suspecting her of cheating

Their son called the police upon realising that his father had shot his mother.

July 12, 2023, 03:40 PM

Bvlgari apologises for not labelling Taiwan as Taiwan, China

Bvlgari also said it has been "steadfast" in upholding its stance on respecting China's sovereignty and the completeness of its territories.

July 12, 2023, 02:55 PM

Woman, 70, dies after being hit by car along Bukit Panjang Ring Road

The 41-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

July 12, 2023, 02:49 PM

CHAGEE S’pore & Honkai: Star Rail holding collab event from Jul. 19 - 30, 2023

Save money in-game, spend money out of game.

July 12, 2023, 02:34 PM

China lambasts NATO criticism & 'resolutely opposes' eastward movement into Asia-Pacific

It also warned of a "resolute response" if any action jeopardised its interests and rights.

July 12, 2023, 02:12 PM

Black grease & dead fish at Raffles Marina due to Tuas fire run-off, public advised against water sports & fishing for now

NEA will continue monitoring the water quality there.

July 12, 2023, 01:54 PM

S’pore food delivery riders can get free McChicken meal on Jul. 20 at any McDonald's outlet

Free burgerz.

July 12, 2023, 01:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.