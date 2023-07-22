Porsche driver, 53, could be jailed for life for hitting & killing S'porean man in Taiwan road accident

A 53-year-old man has been indicted by Taipei prosecutors on Friday (Jul. 21) for ramming into a Singaporean flight attendant with his Porsche while driving drunk on Nov. 1, 2022, killing him.

The man, surnamed Hsiang, could be sentenced to between five years and lifetime imprisonment, and fined up to NT$3 million (S$127,385) for the offence, reported Focus Taiwan.

Hsiang was previously convicted of drunk driving in two separate incidences. He was sentenced to four months for each case in 2019, and also had his driver's license revoked that same year.

He was released on NT$750,000 (S$31,846.25) bail.

Fatally hit a Singaporean man

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, had arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 1 while on leave.

He was hit by Hsiang around 9pm. Hsiang said that he slammed the brakes when he hit the man, but the car did not stop immediately and slid for 72.5 meters.

The force of the impact caused a deep dent in the car's hood.

Taiwan News reported that the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

He was declared dead at 10pm.

Hsiang had "a few glasses of red wine" earlier

Hsiang told the police that he had consumed "a few glasses of red wine" while having dinner with his friends at a hotel on the night of the accident.

However, he said that he was not driving very fast and claimed that the alcohol had not hindered his reactions.

He blamed the accident on the rainy and dark conditions that night.

He also claimed that the victim had suddenly darted across the road, hence he had no time to stop.

Taiwan police found that Hsiang's blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit at the time of the accident. His breathalyser test reading was 0.58 milligrams per litre, above Taiwan's legal limit of 0.25 milligrammes per litre, according to prosecutors.

The police also said that there was a "no pedestrian crossing" sign on the street that the Singaporean man had attempted to cross.

Said "I'm sorry"

Hsiang was confronted by the media while being transferred to the prosecutor's office on Nov. 2, 2022.

In response to a flurry of questions, Hsiang only uttered: "I'm sorry".

TVBS reported that Hsiang further claimed he had stopped drinking at around 4pm or 5pm. He then went for a massage and returned to an aromatherapy supply store he owned to rest before driving back to his residence.

He said that he was familiar with the road, and commented that he was just "unlucky" that the accident happened.

Top image by Taipei City Police Department