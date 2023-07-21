Back

Popular sends 'Populist' t-shirt seller cease & desist lawyer's letter over trademark infringement

It was fun while it lasted.

Daniel Seow | July 21, 2023, 06:59 PM

Popular has sent a cease and desist letter to local online store Hashtag65Singapore for making a derivative "Populist" design that resembles the Popular logo and trademark and printing it on t-shirts for sale.

This was revealed in a Facebook post by the t-shirt seller on July 21, where they attached a screenshot of the lawyer's letter served to them.

The online store also clarified in their post that it will be stopping the sale of the t-shirt very soon as requested.

'Infringing on the rights of our client'

In the letter, solicitors acting on behalf of Popular asserted that the 'Populist' t-shirts being sold on Hashtag65's website are infringing on the registered trademarks and logo of the bookstore.

It also added that the logo was similar to the well-known Popular logo, and the "Populist" words were also written in the same typeface used by the bookstore.

Screenshot from Hashtag65 on Facebook.

The lawyers added that Popular takes very seriously "the protection of its intellectual property rights" and the "substantial goodwill it has built over the years".

As such, it said the advertising and selling of these t-shirts was likely to cause its client "serious commercial harm".

Background

For the uninitiated, the "Populist" t-shirts were likely inspired by the "f***ing populist" phrase uttered by then Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin after a April 2023 speech by MP Jamus Lim about poverty, which was picked up by a hot mic.

After video clips of it circulated online, Tan apologised to Lim over the incident, but the phrase had already gained traction on social media.

The "Populist" shirts were subsequently launched on July 15.

Top image from Hashtag65 on Facebook.

