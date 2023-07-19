Police looking for ECP cyclist who went MIA after colliding with mother & daughter aged 35 & 2

The police are looking for a man who was cycling at East Coast Park to assist with their investigations.

According to the image in the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Jul. 19, 2023 news release, the man was topless and wearing a cap backwards and dark-coloured shorts.

He will be assisting with investigations into a case of rash act causing hurt near East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Jun. 25, 2023.

Became uncontactable after collision

He is believed to be the cyclist who became uncontactable after colliding with a mother-daughter duo at that location on the same date, as per Mothership's Jun. 29, 2023 report.

The woman, 35, was strolling at East Coast Park with her daughter, 2, son, 4, and husband, 36, before the collision.

The cyclist reportedly appeared apologetic after the collision and provided the woman's husband with his contact details upon his request.

However, both of the numbers that he provided — a local number and a UK one – did not work.

The woman's husband told Mothership that the cyclist appeared to be in his 20s, had blonde hair and was about 1.75m to 1.8m in height.

The cyclist was supposedly cycling a road bike and was with another male cyclist at that time.

Police report lodged

The woman suffered a fractured tailbone while her daughter ended up with several abrasions on her face and limbs.

After several failed attempts to reach the cyclist, the woman's husband lodged a police report and wrote a Facebook post appealing for witnesses.

The police confirmed the report with Mothership and shared that investigations are ongoing

Those with information can call the police at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information via i-Witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

