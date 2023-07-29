Pilot posts TikTok video of plane's descent at Changi Airport, users compliment 'smooth' landing

A TikTok video of a pilot landing a plane at Changi Airport has garnered attention from online users.

The video has gotten about 133,500 views since it was posted on Jul. 17.

Landing in Singapore

Posted by Airbus pilot Frederick Mayor, the video showed the plane's smooth descent into Singapore from the pilot's point of view.

Here's a sped-up clip from the original footage:

Pretty cool, and also strangely hypnotic.

A rare point of view

Viewers took to the comments section to express their appreciation for the unusual bit of perspective.

Some also complimented the pilot on his landing:

And yet another user took the opportunity to wax poetic about the holidays in general.

Top image from captainrick79/TikTok and Singapore Airlines/Facebook