Philippe Aw leaves FAS, Nazri Nasir replaces him as head coach of S'pore men's U-22 football team

Philippe Aw, the head coach of Singapore men's Under-22 football team, is leaving the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

FAS announced on Wednesday (Jul. 12) that it has accepted Aw's request to be allowed to leave the organisation as he "seeks new opportunities elsewhere".

Aw's last assignment was leading the men's U-22 team in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

He was also FAS' head of methodology, working closely with the fraternity to ensure the alignment of the adopted playing philosophy across the ecosystem.

"The FAS expresses its gratitude to Aw's contributions to the association and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," the association said.

Nazri Nasir to take over as head coach

Singapore former international player and current assistant coach of the senior men's national team Nazri Nasir will take over Aw and lead the men's U-22 team.

FAS said Nazri will take charge for the specific purpose of seeing the team through September's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers in Vietnam.

Nazri will also be involved with the Young Lions for the remainder of the 2023 Singapore Premier League (SPL) so that he can "have as much interaction with the players".

He will be able to scout and monitor eligible players from other SPL clubs.

Nazri is set to have his provisional squad report for centralised training from Aug. 21 as FAS has made adjustments to the 2023 SPL fixture calendar to allow the team to have uninterrupted 14-day pre-competition preparation time before they leave for Vietnam.

"I am aware that this is a hot seat at the moment, given the public sentiments post SEA Games," said Nazri.

He added:

"All my career, I never shy away from difficult challenges, and I asked FAS to let me take a shot at it and laid out what I need to give a good account of ourselves at the tournament as I believe we will have a decent chance. Given the recent changes regarding tournament preparation, I’m looking forward to the challenge."

The upcoming AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers will take place from Sep. 6 to 12, 2023.

Top images by SNOC/Lim Weixiang via FAS & SNOC/FB.