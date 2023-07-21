Indonesia dog owners who held S$18,000 wedding ceremony for pets apologise after backlash

The owners of two Alaskan Malamute dogs who were married in a lavish ceremony costing almost S$18,000 had come forward to apologise.

Previously, a video of the Javanese-themed ceremony had gained much traction on social media, with one of the videos posted on TikTok amassing 4.2 million views at the time of writing.

Jojo and Luna's wedding was also widely covered by the Indonesian press including CNBC Indonesia, CNN Indonesia, and Kompas.

Backlash

Reactions to this lavish wedding were divided, BBC Indonesia reported.

While some considered this as an expression of affection from a pet owner towards their pets, others highlighted that the glamorous party showed the insensitivity of the upper class towards the social conditions of the society that are "challenged economically".

More backlash was raised when local media pointed out that one of the dog's owners, Indira Ratnasari, is employed by the Indonesian presidential office.

According to Tribun, Indira is one of the members of President Joko Widodo's special staff team.

One Twitter user expressed her dissatisfaction by saying "This is [where] your taxpayer money goes to".

Oh pantes, tim stafsus presiden. This is what your taxpayer money goes to. https://t.co/R8q2TcugQE — 🌸syahe.bsky.social🌸🔆 (@akbarzsc) July 16, 2023

"[How could they] casually do this while I couldn't even afford healthcare?" she added.

The backlash comes at a time when many public officials are facing scrutiny from the public for flaunting their wealth.

The situation prompted President Joko Widodo to tell Indonesia's civil servants to live a "humble life" and avoid showing off their wealth, especially on social media.

Harms the noble cultural Javanese values

One of the reasons for hosting the Javanese-themed wedding, as cited by the other dog owner, Valentina Chandra, was to propagate the Javanese culture.

"As a native Javanese, I really want [my] culture to be known by the public, maybe even [by people] abroad," she said to Kompas.

However, Persatuan Pambiwara Republik Indonesia (PERARI), an organisation consisting of Pambiwara who specialised in Javanese literature and language and are able to host events for people within the Javanese community, condemned the dogs' wedding.

"This event harms the noble cultural [Javanese] values," Abebe Janoko, the chairman of PERARI said in a video.

The wedding which was carried out in Javanese custom "only applies to humans, but was applied to dogs", he added. "This clearly injured [our] cultural values".

Abebe openly called for Valentina and Indira to apologise for their acts.

No intention of insulting or disrespecting the Javanese culture

The two dogs' owners had since apologised for holding a Javanese-themed wedding for their pets.

"We are very sorry and apologise profusely to Javanese cultural activists and all people who are not pleased and feel hurt by this event," Indira said in a press conference on Wednesday (Jul. 19).

Indira Ratnasari stafsus @jokowi yg gelar pernikahan anjing Rp 200 jt minta ma'af.....🤪 pic.twitter.com/5iObWQJCUZ — ¥@N'$ (@yaniarsim) July 19, 2023

Both owners emphasised that they had no intention of insulting or disrespecting the Javanese culture.

"Actually, I was a bit surprised (by the public's response). To be honest, I didn't mean to insult or disrespect the Javanese culture. I am Javanese, from Yogyakarta. I really miss the Javanese culture. I migrated from Yogyakarta to Jakarta," Valentia said.

However, they admitted the way of preserving and introducing the Javanese culture in this manner is not wise.

"We promise not to repeat this and will not make the same mistake in the future," Indira said.

Indira has since made her Instagram account private.

Top image via @yaniarsim/Twitter and via.