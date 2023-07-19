North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of it falls in Russian sea zone

On July 12, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as North Korea is formally known, launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the latest in a series of provocative missile tests.

Launch detected

According to the BBC, the missile was launched eastwards from the Korean peninsula before landing in the sea west of Japan at around 11:15am.

The missile launched was likely a solid fuel version of the Hwasong-18.

The Hawasong-18 is an intercontinental ballistic missile, with a stated range of about 15,000 km, although in the July 12 test, it travelled only about 1,000km, but reached an altitude of about 6,600km.

This is the second Hawsong-18 missile tested in 2023, but is the first time it has launched a solid fuel version according to the New York Times.

A solid fuel rocket is said to be easier to transport and set up for launch, meaning that in case of a hostile launch, there will be less time for the target countries to detect, and also harder to prevent its launch.

Conflict increasing

This comes at a time of strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States, but ever worsening ties between North Korea and the U.S.

North Korea has even threatened to shoot down U.S. spy planes over its territory, although the U.S. denies breaching international law with its flights.

Meanwhile, Russia admitted that part of North Korea's missile fell into the Russian economic zone at sea, near its border with Japan, as reported by Reuters.

North Korea has been accused of being in talks to supply Russia's war effort in Ukraine with ammunition, including rockets.

This was probably not the delivery method they expected.

The U.S. for its part has said that it is willing to negotiate with North Korea regarding its missile and nuclear programs, "without preconditions", according to CBS News, quoting national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan also called on China to do more to prevent the situation from escalation.

Strongly condemn

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the missile test.

"Singapore strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 12 July 2023. This latest provocation by the DPRK, like its previous missile tests, is dangerous and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions. It also further raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and jeopardises peace, security, and stability in the region. Singapore reiterates our longstanding call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments."

