Back

North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of it falls in Russian sea zone

Singapore's MFA strongly condemned the missile test.

Tan Min-Wei | July 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

On July 12, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as North Korea is formally known, launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the latest in a series of provocative missile tests.

Launch detected

According to the BBC, the missile was launched eastwards from the Korean peninsula before landing in the sea west of Japan at around 11:15am.

The missile launched was likely a solid fuel version of the Hwasong-18.

The Hawasong-18 is an intercontinental ballistic missile, with a stated range of about 15,000 km, although in the July 12 test, it travelled only about 1,000km, but reached an altitude of about 6,600km.

This is the second Hawsong-18 missile tested in 2023, but is the first time it has launched a solid fuel version  according to the New York Times.

A solid fuel rocket is said to be easier to transport and set up for launch, meaning that in case of a hostile launch, there will be less time for the target countries to detect, and also harder to prevent its launch.

Conflict increasing

This comes at a time of strengthening ties between South Korea and the United States, but ever worsening ties between North Korea and the U.S.

North Korea has even threatened to shoot down U.S. spy planes over its territory, although the U.S. denies breaching international law with its flights.

Meanwhile, Russia admitted that part of North Korea's missile fell into the Russian economic zone at sea, near its border with Japan, as reported by Reuters.

North Korea has been accused of being in talks to supply Russia's war effort in Ukraine with ammunition, including rockets.

This was probably not the delivery method they expected.

The U.S. for its part has said that it is willing to negotiate with North Korea regarding its missile and nuclear programs, "without preconditions", according to CBS News, quoting national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan also called on China to do more to prevent the situation from escalation.

Strongly condemn

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the missile test.

"Singapore strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 12 July 2023.

This latest provocation by the DPRK, like its previous missile tests, is dangerous and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions. It also further raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and jeopardises peace, security, and stability in the region.

Singapore reiterates our longstanding call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments."

Related stories

Top image via @TreasChest/Twitter

Pritam Singh would have recommended Leon Perera & Nicole Seah's expulsion from WP if they did not resign

WP's constitution stated that members are required to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and Singaporeans.

July 19, 2023, 05:33 PM

IMHO: Japanese seaweed chicken is the ultimate S’porean childhood snack

Accompanying me from childhood to adulthood.

July 19, 2023, 05:29 PM

Thai designer prints his face as design on luggage so there's no doubt it's his at the airport

Online users suggested that "no thieves would dare to take it".

July 19, 2023, 05:04 PM

4D numbers 5447, 4754, 5336 & 3653 sold out

Permutations based on the ages of politicians involved in extramarital affairs were sold out.

July 19, 2023, 04:48 PM

Sam Smith performing in S'pore on Oct. 24, tickets from S$108

Time to get unholy.

July 19, 2023, 04:41 PM

US soldier allegedly crossed North Korean border while shouting 'ha ha ha'

Before crossing the border, the soldier spent 2 months in S. Korea detention facility over assault charges.

July 19, 2023, 03:33 PM

'I'm the underdog': Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on running against Tharman & George Goh

He stressed that he is an independent candidate with no political affiliation.

July 19, 2023, 03:11 PM

Aljunied GRC MPs to take turns manning meet-the-people sessions in Serangoon: Sylvia Lim

Arrangements for other duties and ground work are still being discussed.

July 19, 2023, 02:19 PM

Leon Perera & Nicole Seah denied affair when 1st confronted in 'late 2020 or early 2021': Pritam Singh

The affair began after the 2020 General Elections, but stopped some time ago, said Perera and Seah.

July 19, 2023, 02:16 PM

Leon Perera’s letter about his resignation & Pritam Singh’s reply

In full.

July 19, 2023, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.