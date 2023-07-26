Back

Rise Bakehouse at 111 Somerset has pretty tea cakes & brown butter waffles from S$7.50

Tea time delights.

Khine Zin Htet | July 26, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Rise Bakehouse has opened its flagship store in Somerset.

The recently opened cafe is more spacious than its first outlet at Potong Pasir, and has pretty pink aesthetics that give it a fairytale-like ambience.

Their artisanal tea cakes and brown butter waffles are their signature menu items.

The cakes are displayed at the storefront with other desserts like brownies and croissants, with prices starting from S$4.50.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

The flagship store menu has also expanded to include all-day brunch options for those who want a heavier meal.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

Here's what we tried during our visit there:

Fresh berries brown butter waffles (S$16.90)

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

This was an exciting overload of berries, to say the least. From the berry gelato to the red berries compote to the fresh strawberries and blueberries, every bite was a tantalising mouthful of sweetness and tartness.

While it might get overwhelming, the crushed caramel biscuits topping helps to tone down the tartness and gives more texture.

We also loved the brown butter waffle, which has a nutty aroma and a soft yet chewy interior.

Rise breakfast (S$15.90)

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

The star of this breakfast menu is hands down the chicken bratwurst. It reminded us of cheese hotdogs we had back in secondary school and was salty and delicious.

The egg here was perfectly cooked over-easy style as well, with a runny yolk.

Strawberry shortcake (S$9.80)

Photo by Livia Soh

One can never go wrong with strawberry shortcake. It was light and fluffy, but we felt that the price point might be a tad too high as it tasted similar to any other strawberry shortcake.

Hallabong bear (S$9)

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

Made with jeju hallabong orange and cold brew, fans of orange chocolate would probably love this coffee mixology.

The addition of sweet cream made it hard to drink without a straw, so do take note of that if you don't want foam on your lips.

Rise Bakehouse

Address:  TripleOne Somerset #01-05, 111 Somerset Road, Singapore 238164

Opening hours: 

Mondays to Thursdays: 9:30am to 6:30pm

Fridays to Sundays: 9:30am to 9:30pm

Top photos from Khine Zin Htet

Washington Post claims Lianhe Zaobao sometimes defers to 'Beijing narratives', ZB says it is 'committed to neutrality'

ZB said its decisions on reporting do not depend on whether it will be blocked in China.

July 26, 2023, 05:25 PM

IMHO: Why the West side is the best side in S’pore

Even “west” rhymes with “best”.

July 26, 2023, 04:54 PM

Thai policeman jailed for 2020 killing of beloved Chiang Mai University dog mascot

He claimed that the dog's death was accidental.

July 26, 2023, 04:47 PM

Tharman touts 22 years of political experience on the ground as his advantage

He said he has real track record of being an unifying figure with his experience on the ground in Jurong.

July 26, 2023, 04:40 PM

S'pore man, 24, allegedly flees with S$27,000 jewellery after meeting seller on pretext of buying it

Nowhere to run.

July 26, 2023, 04:31 PM

Visit Senoko Fishery Port in the wee hours, go on hawker-led tours around Chinatown Complex & more from Aug. 4 to 20, 2023

You can’t spell community without ‘u’ and ‘i’.

July 26, 2023, 04:28 PM

7,107 marriages in S'pore ended in divorce or annulment in 2022, down 9.9% from 2021

MSF noted that marriage dissolution rates before 10th anniversary fell among more recent resident marriage cohorts.

July 26, 2023, 03:22 PM

Desmond Lee saddened by Lee Hsien Yang's use of falsehoods to attack PM Lee & bring PAP down

Desmond Lee said that Lee Hsien Yang is "pursuing (a) vendetta."

July 26, 2023, 03:16 PM

Lee Kuan Yew was my best meditation student: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

"I think I stand a pretty good chance, if I can explain to the people of Singapore what are my reasons for standing as president, and what I hope to do as President," he said.

July 26, 2023, 02:43 PM

Man in Arsenal jersey at Tottenham Hotspur's S'pore training session got booed & asked to leave

Football rivalry at its finest.

July 26, 2023, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.