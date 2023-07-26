Rise Bakehouse at 111 Somerset has pretty tea cakes & brown butter waffles from S$7.50

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Rise Bakehouse has opened its flagship store in Somerset.

The recently opened cafe is more spacious than its first outlet at Potong Pasir, and has pretty pink aesthetics that give it a fairytale-like ambience.

Their artisanal tea cakes and brown butter waffles are their signature menu items.

The cakes are displayed at the storefront with other desserts like brownies and croissants, with prices starting from S$4.50.

The flagship store menu has also expanded to include all-day brunch options for those who want a heavier meal.

Here's what we tried during our visit there:

Fresh berries brown butter waffles (S$16.90)

This was an exciting overload of berries, to say the least. From the berry gelato to the red berries compote to the fresh strawberries and blueberries, every bite was a tantalising mouthful of sweetness and tartness.

While it might get overwhelming, the crushed caramel biscuits topping helps to tone down the tartness and gives more texture.

We also loved the brown butter waffle, which has a nutty aroma and a soft yet chewy interior.

Rise breakfast (S$15.90)

The star of this breakfast menu is hands down the chicken bratwurst. It reminded us of cheese hotdogs we had back in secondary school and was salty and delicious.

The egg here was perfectly cooked over-easy style as well, with a runny yolk.

Strawberry shortcake (S$9.80)

One can never go wrong with strawberry shortcake. It was light and fluffy, but we felt that the price point might be a tad too high as it tasted similar to any other strawberry shortcake.

Hallabong bear (S$9)

Made with jeju hallabong orange and cold brew, fans of orange chocolate would probably love this coffee mixology.

The addition of sweet cream made it hard to drink without a straw, so do take note of that if you don't want foam on your lips.

Rise Bakehouse

Address: TripleOne Somerset #01-05, 111 Somerset Road, Singapore 238164

Opening hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: 9:30am to 6:30pm

Fridays to Sundays: 9:30am to 9:30pm

Top photos from Khine Zin Htet