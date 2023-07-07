No right turn into Woodlands Checkpoint at Woodlands Centre Rd from Jul. 17: ICA

All vehicles will be prohibited from making a right turn into Woodlands Checkpoint via Woodlands Centre Road from Jul. 17 onwards, with the exception of buses and authorised vehicles.

The revised traffic rule was announced by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Jul. 6.

Drivers and motorists are only permitted to enter the checkpoint via Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) or Woodlands Road.

The no right-turn ruling will apply for 24 hours and at all times, including public holidays.

There will also be signages along roads in the vicinity to remind drivers of the new change.

Safety & order

The decision to permanently implement the restriction was made after a joint review between ICA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The right-turn restriction is currently only imposed during peak hours to manage traffic heading into Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA noted that the new rule “will facilitate the movement of public buses into the checkpoint as well as to the surrounding vicinity during peak periods.”

“It will also enable more orderly queuing of vehicles entering the checkpoint, minimising queue cutting instances and enhancing the safety of motorists and officers performing traffic control at Woodlands Crossing.”

Penalties

Motorists who violate the revised traffic rule may face a fine up to S$1,000 or up to three months of imprisonment, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 or face imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

ICA reminds motorists to abide by traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and follow checkpoint officers’ instructions.

Related:

Top images via Facebook/ICA & Google Maps