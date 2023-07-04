'Physically able' elderly should return trays, no enforcement on those with 'genuine difficulties': Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu confirmed that enforcement action would not be taken against diners who have "genuine difficulties" returning their trays in food centres due to frailty or physical disability.

However, she said elderly patrons who are "physically able" should return their used trays and crockery.

80-year-old man warned for not returning trays

Starting Jun. 1, 2023, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) enforcement officers can ask for the particulars of diners who do not return their used trays and crockery.

First-time offenders will be issued a written warning, and repeat offenders will be given a fine or charged in court.

Whether elderly persons should also face enforcement actions became a hot topic when news of an 80-year-old man being issued a warning hit the headlines on the first day of enforcement.

The ticket issued to him at Chinatown Complex Food Centre stated that he was warned for not returning his used chopsticks, bowl and plate.

He told reporters that he did not see where the tray return rack was and saw used trays and utensils left behind by other patrons on the tables.

Other than heated discussions online, a reader named Margaret Chong wrote to The Straits Times forum to express her "dismay".

She felt the agencies should consider not punishing seniors who face difficulty returning their trays for an "inclusive, kind society".

No enforcement actions for people with "genuine difficulties"

Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan posed a question in Parliament to Fu on Jul. 3, 2023, asking her what the "recourse for seniors or people who are physically unable to return their trays" is.

Fu replied in a written answer that "elderly patrons who are physically able to return their used trays and crockery should do so".

She added that enforcement actions would not be taken against persons with "genuine difficulties" returning trays due to frailty or physical disability.

Fu also encouraged accompanying family members or caregivers to return the used trays and crockery on their behalf.

If they are dining alone and no assistance is available, Fu said cleaners would help to clear the trays and crockery left behind by them.

