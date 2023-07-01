No. 1 coffee in Korea, Compose Coffee, to open in Suntec City

The popular coffee chain from Korea, Compose Coffee, is set to open in Singapore at Suntec City.

The scaffolding of the number one coffee in Korea can be seen around the shop, showing off the brand with two simple words: "Coming soon".

Compose Coffee was also named the 2023 most-loved brand in Korea.

Its menu boasts a wide range of beverages, from its usual coffee to teas, frappés and even milkshakes.

Top photos via Fasiha Nazren and Compose Coffee/Instagram