No. 1 coffee in Korea, Compose Coffee, to open in Suntec City

Compose Coffee was also named the 2023 most-loved brand in Korea.

Hannah Martens | July 01, 2023, 08:02 PM

The popular coffee chain from Korea, Compose Coffee, is set to open in Singapore at Suntec City.

The scaffolding of the number one coffee in Korea can be seen around the shop, showing off the brand with two simple words: "Coming soon".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 컴포즈커피 (@compose_coffee)

Its menu boasts a wide range of beverages, from its usual coffee to teas, frappés and even milkshakes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 컴포즈커피 (@compose_coffee)

Top photos via Fasiha Nazren and Compose Coffee/Instagram

