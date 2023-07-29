Back

Nicholas Mahabir 1st S'porean to finish 100m breaststroke under 60 seconds

Singapore represent.

July 29, 2023

National swimmer Nicholas Mahabir has become the first Singaporean to finish the 100m breaststroke under a minute.

Mahabir achieved a timing of 59.96 seconds while competing at the 2023 U.S. Pro Championships final on Jul. 29.

His previous record was 1:00.07, which he clocked during the heats of the same meet.

Mahabir previously competed at this year's SEA Games, where he clinched the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay race along with teammates Quah Zheng Wen, Teong Tzen Wei and Jonathan Tan.

He was born in Singapore and moved to the U.S. when he was six.

Mahabir began swimming when he was three. He previously played water polo but made the switch to swimming in 2022 after breaking Singapore's record for the 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Nationals with his timing of 1:00.37.

Top photo from Singapore Aquatics/Facebook

