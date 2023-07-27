Back

6 new purple NEL trains rolling out from Jul. 28, 2023, in time for 2024 Punggol Coast station opening

Joshua Lee | July 27, 2023, 03:07 PM

Six new third-generation trains will be rolling out on the North East Line from Jul. 28.

This will increase the NEL fleet from 43 to 49 trains.

While previous generations of trains on the NEL have purple highlights, the new trains are even more purple, thanks to their distinctive purple sides.

New features

The new trains have new features that allow for more effective maintenance.

They include condition monitoring systems that detect potential faults before they occur, as well as sensors on the trains' underframes to monitor track conditions.

These sensors will complement physical track inspections by detecting defects like rail cracks, rail corrugation, and missing rail fasteners while the trains are running.

Manufactured and assembled by Alstom in Barcelona, Spain, the six new trains arrived in Singapore in April 2021.

They have undergone comprehensive testing by LTA, SBS Transit and Alstom.

Mid-life upgrades for first-generation NEL trains

Aside from the addition of new trains, 25 first-generation NEL trains are getting mid-life upgrades.

These trains will receive enhancements such as newly renovated interiors, new condition-monitoring capabilities, and new air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

Four first-generation trains have been upgraded so far, and the remaining trains will be progressively upgraded by 2026.

The increased capacity of the North East Line fleet comes just in time for the opening of Punggol Coast station in 2024.

This new station will be integrated with the JTC Business Park within the upcoming Punggol Digital District.

Here are some artist impressions of the new Punggol Coast MRT station:

Credit: LTA

Credit: LTA

Credit: LTA

Top photo: LTA

