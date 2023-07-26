Visit Senoko Fishery Port in the wee hours, go on hawker-led tours around Chinatown Complex & more from Aug. 4 to 20, 2023

Beyond typical social niceties such as shy nods to your neighbours and the occasional “hello” in the lift, there are other ways to get to know your community better.

Back for its 4th edition, the theme of this year’s My Community Festival is “Love My Neighbour”.

For the uninitiated, My Community Festival is a cultural and heritage initiative that aims to connect people from all walks of life by providing opportunities to forge new connections and expand social networks.

This year’s festival will take place from Aug. 4 to 20 and aims to:

Explore the significance of neighbours and neighbourhoods in Singapore

Offer a platform for Singaporeans to initiate greetings and other social contacts to develop friendship

Here are some of the workshops, experiences and tours you can look forward to:

What’s For My Dinner?

In our diverse and multicultural society, the love for food transcends boundaries, cultural differences and language barriers.

This experience involves 18 pairs of neighbours who will be whipping up their signature dishes for a group of five to eight participants and sharing about how they connect with their neighbours through food.

During the dinner preparation, the hosts will share some tips of preparing the different dishes and the cultural significance of each dish to their families.

Capacity: 5 to 8 pax

Programme Dates: Aug. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19

Time: 7pm to 8:30pm

Ticket Price: S$25

Click here to find out more.

After Hours @ My Community

In Singapore, the city never sleeps.

A plethora of activities continue deep into the night, even as most of us head to bed.

At Toa Payoh, morticians, embalmers and funeral parlour staff are rostered on standby to provide emotional support, guidance and expertise to grieving families.

Over at Balestier and Chinatown Complex, hawkers, fishmongers, butchers, and grocers come alive after hours to prepare an array of fresh produce or mouth-watering delicacies to keep our bellies and spirits full.

For the true night owls, come and experience the hustle and bustle of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, Jurong and Senoko Fishery Port in the wee hours of the morning – the latter will be permanently shuttered by the end of Mar. 2024.

Witness farmers and fishermen from neighbouring countries offload their harvest or catch of the day and see if you might be able to pick up barter and negotiation tricks.

Tours

After Hours @ My Balestier with Lora Lee

After Hours @ My Bukit Brown with Andrew Lin

After Hours @ My Chinatown Complex with My Community

After Hours @ My Geylang with Cai Yinzhou

After Hours @ My Jurong Fishery Port with May Hui

After Hours @ My Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre with Pamela Loh

After Hours @ My Senoko Fishery Port with Richard Kuah

After Hours @ My Toa Payoh with Patrick Lee

Capacity: 30 to 40 pax

Tour Dates: Aug. 4, 5, 11, 18, 19 and 20

Time: 9pm to 12 midnight

Ticket Price: S$20 to S$50

Click here to find out more.

My Prayers and Practices

Singapore is ranked as the most religiously diverse country in the world.

From the Jains and Baha’is to the Jews and Orthodox Christians, a series of tours explores the places of worship of nine major religions in Singapore and explores what each religion shares about neighbours and neighbourliness.

Places

Baha’i and Neighbours

Buddhist Alms Rounds with Phra Goh Chun Kiang from Palelai Buddhist Temple

Chesed-El Synagogue with Rabbi Nissim Zawady

Jain Neighbours with Avani Jain, Dhwani Shah and Pavlesh Shah

Langgar with Hardip Kaur from Central Sikh Temple

Kampong Lor Buangkok Surau with Ustaz Imran Khan

Sri Muneswarar Peetam and Sze Cheng Keng Temple with Ushananthini d/o Vadivelu and Ong Chye Poh Wilson

Russian Orthodox Church with Bishop Pitirim Dodenko

Capacity: 10 to 30 participants

Tour Dates: Aug. 6, 9, 12, 13, 19 and 20

Time: Varies

Ticket Price: S$10

Click here to find out more.

My Lepak Corner

Community libraries, gardens and vending machines have sprouted across neighbourhoods.

Conceptualised, organised and maintained by non-government, grassroots organisations, they play an important role in uniting the community.

This year, My Community Festival has assembled an assortment of neighbourhood champions who are serious about making their local area cleaner, greener and friendlier.

They care about the street or block they live on and the neighbours they share it with.

Go on an uplifting journey to meet them all and find out how they galvanise their neighbours to address specific needs and concerns within their neighbourhoods.

Places

My Aljunied Free Play Table Tennis with Henry Ong

My Bedok Reservoir Food Rescue with Sandy Goh

My Bukit Merah Sprouts Hub with Chee Zhi Kin

My Changi Boatel with Ng Bak Sia and Jamalludin bin Ismaon

My Holland Village Little Library with Wong Kae Chee and Amrys Wang Yun

My Marsiling Blessing Booth with Fitri Azura Binte Selamat and Noraisah Binte Muhammad Amiruddin Sundararaj

My Siglap TYVM Drinks with Lisa Chiam, Eric Chiam and Family

Capacity: 20 to 30 pax

Tour Dates: Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20

Time: 4pm to 5:30pm

Ticket Price: S$5

Click here to find out more.

Decorate My Hood

Six neighbourhoods will be dressed in yellow and blue for My Community Festival and National Day this August:

Bedok Reservoir

Bukit Batok

Dover

Marsiling

Sengkang

Tiong Bahru

These art installations are co-designed by six groups of passionate neighbours for visitors to tour.

Capacity: 30 pax

Dates: Aug. 6, 9, 12, 13, 19, and 20

Time: 2pm to 3pm, 4pm to 5pm

Ticket Price: S$5

Click here to find out more.

My Chinatown Festival

My Community has worked with hawkers and stallholders in Chinatown to identify the tangible and intangible cultural assets within the cultural icon.

These stories will be presented in a series of storyboards, exhibitions, guided tours and performances for participants to rediscover Chinatown Complex through new lenses, spotlighting the unique stories and experiences of the hawkers and stallholders who call this neighbourhood home.

Hello! My Chinatown

Chinatown Complex is more than meets the eye.

Every stall has a story to tell, every corner holds a cherished memory, and every bite is a culmination of years of mastery.

Across the day, discover secret recipes passed through generations, witness hawker craft honed over years of dedication and taste flavours which have stood the test of time.

From dim sum masters at Hong Kong Mongkok Tim Sum to childhood snack maestros at Pan Ji and ear biscuits hawker at Chai Wee Cuttlefish, each stall presents a unique chapter in the culinary narrative of Chinatown Complex.

My Chinatown Complex Tour

Delve into the rich tapestry of flavours, aromas, sights and stories of Chinatown Complex and engage in witty banter with esteemed proprietors Ang Li Zhen, Koo Fook Tho, Lim Gek Meng, Ngo Meng Nguen and Ho Siew Zhen, who will take you on a carnival ride through the nooks and crannies to uncover the nitty and gritty.

Indulge in the lively and spirited atmosphere of this vibrant neighbourhood, where the sense of humour is as rich as the flavours.

Let’s Talk About My Chinatown Complex

My Community Festival 2023 has brought together a team of renowned academics, accomplished entrepreneurs, heritage enthusiasts and talented visual artists to delve into various topics about Chinatown that hold deep significance for all of us.

From iconic murals to mouth-watering pastries, join Yip Yew Chong, Koh Keng We, Ana Fong, Victor Yue, Quek Tiong Swee and Elizabeth Chan at the roundtable as they weave together a tapestry of knowledge and appreciation for this iconic neighbourhood.

Exhibitions @ My Chinatown Complex

Behind every hawker stall and sundry shop in Chinatown Complex that has stood the test of time lies a treasure trove of personal stories and heartfelt experiences.

From beloved family recipes passed down through generations to tales of triumph over adversity, these stories will capture your heart and bring these hawkers to life before your very eyes.

At the six self-guided trails taking place across the sundry and food centre levels of the complex, you will uncover countless other tales of resilience, passion and community spirit.

Through this immersive self-guided experience, you will gain a deeper understanding of the lives and journeys behind the facades.

Performances @ My Chinatown Complex

Indulge in the cultural richness of Chinatown through a myriad of exclusive performances from renowned opera troupes and musical groups which call Chinatown home for the past decades.

Witness the skilled brushwork and intricate craftsmanship as talented artists from Shi Cheng Calligraphy & Seal Carving Society bring these traditional forms of visual art to life, adding further depth to our cultural experience.

Capacity: Unlimited

Festival Dates: Aug. 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 19 and 20

Time: 9am to 5pm

Ticket Price: Free

Click here to find out more.

MY-SG

Singapore and Malaysia are closely knitted culturally, historically and socially.

From luscious tropical fruits to high-quality poultry, go on a ground-breaking trip to Malaysia and uncover the heartfelt stories behind the farmers, fishermen, drivers and distributors whose passion and unwavering commitment ensure that every Singaporean is well-fed and well-nourished.

Tour Routes

My Bukit Gambir with Durian Farmers Tan Boon Yee, Tan Boon Ching and Tan Jun Yu

My Bukit Gambir with Papaya Farmers Chang Chee Sin and Chang Chow Kiow

My Johor Bahru with YY Aquaculture Prawn Farmers Sherrine Tan and Edwin Lum

My Kluang with Zenxin Vegetable Farmer Kong Li Yong and So Hui Wen

My Kukup with Guan Lhee Fish Farmers Ong Yeong Fang and Kamaludin

My Renggam with Banana Farmers Lee Soon Wah and Wang Ren Yii

My Senai with Ngee Teck Huat Vegetable Farmer Pua Chon Teck

My Simpang Renggam with Pineapple Farmers Lim Ser Kwee and Huan Yi Heng

My Tangkak with Shengta Vegetable Farmer Kidds Tan

My Yong Peng with Kee Song Chicken Farmer James Sim

Capacity: 20 to 40 pax

Tour Dates: Aug. 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20

Time: Varies

Ticket Price: S$30

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by My Community Festival gave this writer plenty of ideas for things to do in August.

Top images via My Community Festival