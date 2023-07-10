Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin says he raises chickens for eggs due to high inflation

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that he has started to raise chickens on his farm to tackle the problem of egg supply at the time of rising inflation.

40 eggs a day

Speaking at the launch of the Negeri Sembilan PN election machinery in Seremban, the Perikatan Nasional chairman cited a recent study showing that the most significant problem faced by 1,200 respondents right now is inflation.

Inflation had driven the up cost of living, along with escalating food prices and insufficient food supply-- including an egg shortage, reported Malay Mail, citing Astro Awani.

"I have started rearing hens in my garden, 40 eggs a day. I want to show that we can solve problems if we put our mind to it," Muhyiddin said, though he acknowledged that not everyone has the ability or space to rear 30 to 40 chickens at their house.

Muhyiddin also said he had received complaints from traders about the increasing price of goods when he was inspecting several stalls around Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur.

"I said [prices of goods] are expensive, they said [the prices of everything] had gone up. I then asked what was falling, and the response was 'only rain'".

When asked about the price of chicken, Muhyiddin found out that the poultry cost more than RM10 (S$2.92) per kilogram now.

"When I was a minister it used to be RM6.40 (S$1.87,)" he mused.

National shortage of chicken

Last year, Malaysia announced that it was experiencing a national shortage of chickens.

This had a spillover effect on Singapore, as Malaysia halted the export of chickens on Jun. 1 due to the national shortage.

The country partially lifted the export ban on Oct. 11, 2022.

Top image via Muhyiddin Yassin/Facebook and Magda Ehlers/Pexels.