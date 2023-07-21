M'sia man beats Hong Kong man with plastic chair for bringing 2 dogs into coffee shop

A man from Hong Kong was beaten with a plastic chair by a Malaysian patron for bringing his pet dogs into a coffee shop in Seremban, Malaysia.

The incident occurred at an eatery located at the Oakland commercial centre on Monday (Jul. 17), China Press reported.

At around 1 pm, the 61-year-old man from Hong Kong and his Malaysian wife entered the food establishment with their two dogs.

CCTV footage of the restaurant showed the Malaysian man wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans picking up a plastic chair and started beating the 61-year-old man with it.

The victim fell to the ground while the 49-year-old Malaysian man proceeded to hold him by his legs and dragged him across the floor, while beating and kicking the older man.

The Hong Kong man was dragged to a corner by the angry patron who continued to attack him.

Several customers at the eatery tried to break up the fight, including the older man's wife, who restrained the grey shirt man with one arm while carrying her pet dog in another.

Arrested

A police report was lodged over the incident, leading to the arrest of the 49-year-old Malaysian man at his home at 10pm on Wednesday (Jul. 19).

He allegedly became angry at the couple for bringing their dogs into the coffee shop. He initially wanted to take photos of them to post on social media, but the situation eventually escalated into a physical fight.

The 49-year-old is now being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries with a weapon. If found guilty, he can either be jailed for up to 10 years or receives a fine, or caning or both.

