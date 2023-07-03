Back

Mr Coconut offering S$8.20 Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake from Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2023

Its first seasonal-exclusive creation.

Syahindah Ishak | July 03, 2023, 02:35 PM

Events

Mr Coconut will be launching the Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake, its first seasonal-exclusive creation.

The durian shake will be available at all Mr Coconut outlets in Singapore from Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2023.

It will also be available on GrabFood, and via pre-order through the Mr Coconut mobile app, as well as via email for corporate and group buys.

The beverage consists of Pahang Mao Shan Wang durian flesh puree layered with Mr Coconut's signature coconut shake.

Prices

The Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake is retailed at S$8.20 (medium) and S$9.20 (large) in stores.

For those who purchase through the mobile app or the members' portal, as well as for corporate and group buys, the shake is sold at S$8.40 (medium) and S$9.40 (large).

On GrabFood, the shake costs S$9.40 (medium) and S$10.40 (large).

Image via Mr Coconut.

Giveaway

Mr Coconut will also be hosting a giveaway to commemorate the launch, allowing customers a chance to win the Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake.

The giveaway contest will be held on Mr Coconut's Facebook and Instagram pages from Jul. 10 to Jul. 28, 2023.

20 winners will be chosen across the two platforms. Each winner will receive one medium-sized Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake.

Winners will be notified if they have won via Facebook or Instagram direct message with instructions on how they can redeem their prize.

You can follow Mr. Coconut on social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook for the giveaway announcement on Jul. 10.

Top images via Mr Coconut.

