140 motorists caught near Woodlands Checkpoint crossing double-white lines, making unauthorised turns

The cases have been referred to the Traffic Police for further investigation.

Belmont Lay | July 21, 2023, 05:47 PM

A total of 140 motorists were caught for various traffic offences near Woodlands Checkpoint over a two-week period.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on July 21 that it conducted a traffic enforcement operation against errant motorists in the vicinity of Woodlands Checkpoint between July 1 and 15.

The enforcement operation was to clamp down on errant motorists that violate traffic rules and not follow checkpoint officers’ instructions, contributing to traffic congestion at the checkpoint.

Different types of violations

Those caught for various traffic offences, included crossing the double-white lines on the departure viaduct leading into Woodlands Checkpoint, beating the red light at Woodlands Crossing and making unauthorised turns during restricted hours at Woodlands Centre Road for entry into Woodlands Checkpoint.

As of July 17, all vehicles, except for buses and authorised vehicles, are prohibited from making a right turn to enter Woodlands Checkpoint using Woodlands Centre Road.

Additionally, foreign drivers who failed to comply with officers’ instructions were banned from re-entering Singapore.

Follow traffic rules

ICA said motorists are reminded to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions.

By doing so, they contribute to a safer and more efficient travel experience for all motorists using the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Deputy Commander Woodlands Checkpoint, Superintendent Tong Weijie, said: “This enforcement operation is part of ICA’s efforts to clamp down on errant motorists who showed blatant disregard for traffic rules when using our checkpoint."

"Such inconsiderate behaviour can contribute to severe traffic congestion and compromise the safety of other road users and checkpoint officers.

Those who are caught flouting the traffic rules may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to both.

Top photo via Google Maps

