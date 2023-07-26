Here’s how I monetised my phone addiction to earn NTUC shopping vouchers

God knows I use my phone a lot.

Social media, Google, messaging apps: it’s not for lack of trying, but by virtue of my living in the 21st century, it’s become next to impossible to detox from the World Wide Web.

Especially when my job requires me to keep up with current affairs.

Trashy TikTok videos aside, staying plugged in isn’t all bad. I learn lots of fun stuff through my Facebook feed, and scrolling through Instagram Stories helps me stay connected with my friends.

But, as my parents put it, it’s also kind of a waste of time — at least compared to more productive activities like engaging in a side hustle, learning a new language, or producing an army of grandchildren.

But what if it wasn’t?

Enter Labbit, an app where you can mess around on your phone and earn actual, monetary rewards for it.

Yes, really.

Monday

One of the things I typically do while commuting is read random news articles and Wikipedia entries online.

But instead of logging into my socials to do so, I decided to try reading the articles on Labbit instead.

I was pleasantly surprised to immediately be rewarded with a free carrot (Labbit’s in-app point system, which can be exchanged for monetary rewards), just for logging in.

The app has a decent variety of reading material, on topics such as local history, culture, and lifestyle.

While some articles were dry and came off a bit too English-compo for me, there were still plenty of interesting pieces.

For example, this eye-opening article about what school was like during the Japanese Occupation:

How the mechanism works: with every article you read, you’re rewarded with a certain number of carrots.

After collecting a certain number of carrots, you can redeem them for rewards like Fairprice vouchers, e-gift cards, and fun gifts.

Do take note that there’s a countdown timer so you can’t just scroll to the end of the article and move on.

Tuesday

On Tuesdays, we work from home.

While working from home is obviously great, it can get somewhat monotonous, without the usual lunches and midday chats with my colleagues.

During a particularly dry hour, I decided to take a break to clear my mind.

But instead of scrolling mindlessly through TikTok like I usually would, I decided instead to log back into Labbit.

This time, I decided to try out the “Campaigns” feature, where users can complete surveys and quizzes for carrots.

The quizzes range from more abstract subjects like artificial intelligence and the placebo effect, to surveys about local policies.

But I, being the serious intellectual I am, chose to do a quiz on sloths.

The quiz turned out to be surprisingly enlightening — perhaps even more so than the articles.

Quizzes work on a positive reward system. Depending on how many answers you get correct, you get a correlating number of carrots.

For instance, on my first try, I got 15 carrots for my 6/10 score.

But in the name of helping you learn more (and not just testing your existing knowledge), users have the option of retaking the quiz — with correct answers and explanations provided — in order to get more carrots.

Here’s an example from a different quiz I took about pearls.

My wrong answer:

And the correct one:

So all you have to do is read the correct answer, change your wrong one, and you’re good to go.

Kind of like doing corrections back in school.

Wednesday

With midweek comes restlessness.

Not just for work, but also for Labbit.

At this point, I was wondering: after all this effort I’d put in, was I really any closer to redeeming some rewards?

And were the rewards actually any good?

I decided to check out the rewards section to make sure I wasn’t getting scammed.

I was gratified to find that not only was there a pretty decent selection of rewards, I was about halfway to having enough carrots to redeem one of the low-tier rewards: a S$5 Fairprice voucher.

Plus, there were plenty of other cute things to redeem, if I was persistent enough to accumulate the carrots for them.

Like this adorable pineapple tart plushie pouch:

A S$50 Love Bonito e-gift card:

And even a selection of electronics, including AirPods, a Nintendo Switch, and an iPhone:

It almost felt like being in the prize area of an arcade.

So near, yet so far.

Thursday

After yesterday’s realisation, I set out today with a fresh sense of purpose.

While rewards like the Nintendo Switch would require some long-term commitment far beyond my deadline for this article, I estimated that getting that free S$5 Fairprice voucher was a real possibility.

As such, I decided to spend both my morning and evening commutes doggedly earning carrots on Labbits.

With a clear strategy in mind, of course.

First, I went into the “Campaigns” section and ranked them by reward, from “High to Low”.

This gave me immediate access to the highest-earning campaigns: two surveys with an impressive 50-carrot reward each.

Those netted me a tidy 100-carrot profit, in just a matter of minutes.

I then did a couple of 35-point quizzes, and learnt a bunch of fun facts in the process.

Like, did you know that Bhutan is the only country without traffic lights in the world?

And that rabbits keep their eyes open when they sleep?

Pretty cool stuff.

I was still a bit short on carrots, though.

So I decided to use the app’s helpful referral system, which allows you to refer a friend to the app, and award both parties 250 carrots in the process.

For this purpose, I enlisted the help of my colleague, Garey.

Being new to Singapore, I figured he could use some fun facts about local culture.

And perhaps some help with his grocery expenses.

Fortunately, the process went smoothly.

All Garey had to do was download the app, register with my referral code, and complete one “Campaign” for us to each get our 250 carrots.

And lo and behold, I had enough carrots for my S$5 Fairprice voucher.

All I had to do was key in my email address and wait for my e-voucher to be delivered.

Easy as pie.

Friday

While waiting for my e-voucher to arrive, I decided to scroll through some of Labbit’s deals.

I quickly learnt that this page was a hidden gem for my fellow aunties/aunties-at-heart.

Not only were there plenty of discounts, you can actually earn more carrots from using these deals (#efficiency).

The discounts range from F&B products to workshops and activities like perfume making, art jamming, and even cooking and baking classes.

All you have to do is claim a deal, and upload a receipt later to receive up to 88 carrots.

Conclusion

Obviously, I’m not advocating excessive screen time here.

If you’re already a phone addict with a Vitamin D deficiency, please get off the Internet and go on a hike or something.

But I can imagine that Labbit would be a great app for lots of people.

For instance, students who might want to spend their commutes reading up on educational material instead of whatever Wattpad trash is trending now and earning vouchers in the process.

Or office workers looking for a quick break from the drone of corporate life.

Personally, I can imagine using Labbit while waiting for the bus, or if I just want to do a fun quiz to get my brain going before work.

And if I get free stuff in the process?

That’s definitely a carrot for me.

Photos by Ilyda Chua