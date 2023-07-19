MOM refutes restaurant's claim officers behaved like hooligans during inspection

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has refuted claims that its officers harassed and acted like hooligans towards a restaurant's staff during an inspection.

What the restaurant claimed

The restaurant claimed that it was unable to verify the identities of the officers who "barged" into the place, leading it to believe that it was the victim of a scam.

The restaurant, Chicken Pie Kitchen and Don Signature Crab at Tyrwhitt Rd posted about the incident on Facebook.

According to the restaurant, the incident took place on Jul. 17.

It claimed an unmarked van suddenly pulled up in front of the restaurant during dinner service.

A group of seven individuals with lanyards allegedly "barged" into the restaurant.

The restaurant questioned the authenticity of the officers' identity cards which read "Ministry of Manpower Authority Card".

The officers allegedly insisted that the staff hand over their NRICs and FIN cards.

When a restaurant staff asked for their names and identity proof, one officer allegedly raised his voice and insisted that they were from "the government" and the staff were not allowed to take their information.

One of them finally relented and gave his name, as well as a landline.

However, the call could not go through, presumably because it was past office hours, and the restaurant could not verify the number online via the Singapore Government Directory.

The officers allegedly made one of the restaurant staff sign a document and did not provide her with a copy of the paperwork.

The restaurant also alleged that the group entered the pastry room and kitchen without masks or face shields, even while food preparation was in progress.

"This is in our opinion truly unruly behaviour and is indeed in our opinion a cause for concern," said the restaurant.

The restaurant further claimed that the officers harassed the staff in front of the customers:

"Before the group of individuals left, they stood right in our main dining hall in front where our customers were dining and proclaimed loudly that two of our staff 'had to leave until the investigation is out'. They then threatened to 'catch them' if they come back and see the staff in our restaurant."

Another staff was allegedly scrutinised so closely in front of customers that it made her uncomfortable.

Customers even remarked that the officers "acted like hooligans" and treated the staff "as if [they] were criminals", according to the restaurant.

Despite this, Chicken Pie Kitchen and Don Signature Crab was adamant that its staff were "fully legit":

"They have their relevant work passes, are paid their rightful salary, and we follow the letter of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act to the letter."

But more than that, the restaurant said it was unable to verify that the officers were indeed from MOM, which led them to believe that they were the victims of a scam.

Hence, they lodged a police report.

Police confirmed that officers were from MOM

Subsequently, the police informed the restaurant that the officers were indeed from MOM.

The police advised the restaurant to lodge a formal complaint.

"We are shocked that these seven individuals from MOM, without any proper identification of themselves yesterday, carried themselves in such a manner of destructive behaviour. Even the police themselves require a warrant to search premises without consent."

The restaurant said that it was even more concerning that the officers acted like "hooligans" under the guise of a routine inspection, causing stress to its staff and their family members.

MOM refutes claims, said officers were respectful and calm, according to body-cam footage

An MOM spokesperson told Mothership that the ministry reviewed the officers body-worn camera footage and ascertained that the inspection was conducted appropriately, according to the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) powers vested in its officers.

Body cameras worn by MOM officers record both audio and visual footage.

The spokesperson said its officers started the inspection at 5pm on Jul. 17.

They identified themselves and explained the purpose of the inspection to the staff at the start.

They also "politely requested" identification from the staff.

"Our officers were respectful and calm throughout the inspection. They were mindful to minimise disruptions to the company’s operations and not affect the two diners who were present during the inspection," said the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the ministry spokesperson said its officers provided the contact number of the team's supervisor to one of the company's directors.

"The director spoke to the MOM supervisor who was assured by our officer that these were indeed MOM officers, and he did not raise further objections after the exchange."

As for the reason for the inspection, the ministry is currently investigating two foreigners working in the restaurant for possible offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The two workers were asked to stop work immediately at Chicken Pie Kitchen and Don Signature Crab.

Companies and members of the public who want to verify the identity of an MOM officer may do so through the ministry's hotline (6438 5122) from 8:30am to 5:30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8:30am to 1pm on Saturdays.