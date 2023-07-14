See Mixue's Snow Kings at new City Hall outlet till Jul. 16, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Mixue is opening a new outlet at CityLink Mall.
The Chinese bubble tea chain isn't just famous for its S$1 soft serve, it is also known for its mascot, Snow King.
And there will be several Snow Kings to celebrate the opening of the new outlet from Jul. 14 to 16.
Here's when you can catch them:
- 1pm to 2pm
- 6pm to 7pm
Promotions
As part of the grand opening, customers who make purchases of S$8 are entitled to a chance at a lucky draw.
Details
Address: 1 Raffles Link, B1-42A CityLink, Singapore 039393
Opening hours:
Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10pm
Top photo by Mixue and Lee Wei Lin
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.