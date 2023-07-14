Back

See Mixue's Snow Kings at new City Hall outlet till Jul. 16, 2023

May the chaos ensue.

Belle Tay | July 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

Events

Mixue is opening a new outlet at CityLink Mall.

The Chinese bubble tea chain isn't just famous for its S$1 soft serve, it is also known  for its mascot, Snow King.

And there will be several Snow Kings to celebrate the opening of the new outlet from Jul. 14 to 16.

Here's when you can catch them:

  • 1pm to 2pm

  • 6pm to 7pm

Promotions

As part of the grand opening, customers who make purchases of S$8 are entitled to a chance at a lucky draw.

Photo from Mixue

Details

Address: 1 Raffles Link, B1-42A CityLink, Singapore 039393

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 9pm

Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10pm

Top photo by Mixue and Lee Wei Lin 

