2 men, aged 18 & 22, charged over rioting while armed with extended baton at Boat Quay

Two men, aged 18 and 22, respectively, were charged in court on Jul. 27, 2023, with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon after the duo assaulted their victim with a baton in a scuffle.

The incident occurred following a dispute along the walkway of 59 Boat Quay at around Jul. 13 midnight.

What happened

In a Jul. 26 news release, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of a fight between two groups at the aforementioned location on Jul. 13 at 2:56am.

The two men were part of a group of six people.

As a result, a 22-year-old man sustained multiple lacerations on his head, arms, and face. He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was known to the assailant, who had purportedly assaulted the victim with a baton in a scuffle after a dispute.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the persons involved and arrested them.

An extended baton was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the two men could face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

2 more were arrested & charged

Besides the duo, another two men from the group, aged 29 and 31, respectively, were also arrested and charged with the same offence.

Specifically, as the 31-year-old committed the offence while being subject to a remission order, he would also be deemed to have breached the basic condition of his remission order upon conviction.

He would be liable to be punished with an enhanced sentence of imprisonment for a term not exceeding the remaining duration of his remission order, which was 779 days, for the offence.

At the end of the news release, the police emphasised that they would spare no effort to apprehend those who commit violence and would take firm action against the latter in accordance with the law.

