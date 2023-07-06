Back

2 S'porean men, aged 48 & 66, charged with procurement fraud on works performed at MND building

As a result, MND was allegedly deceived into paying approximately S$260,000 for the impugned works between 2016 and 2018.

Winnie Li | July 06, 2023, 04:06 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Two Singaporean men, aged 48 and 66, were charged in court on Jul. 6, 2023, with offences relating to cheating and forgery.

This was after they were accused of dishonestly concealing from the Ministry of National Development (MND) that the older man's company had a discount arrangement with that of the younger man in respect of works performed at the MND building, the Singapore Police Force said in a Jul. 6 press release.

At the time of the offence, the 66-year-old Tan Kia Lim was a director of then-term contractor engaged by the MND for mechanical and electrical maintenance works.

The 48-year-old Choo Chiang Wei was a director of a subcontractor that was engaged by the then-term contractor for the works undertaken in the MND building.

As a result of their alleged criminal conspiracy, MND was allegedly deceived into paying approximately S$260,000 to the then-term contractor for the impugned works between 2016 and 2018.

MND was also allegedly unaware that the then-term contractor had been paying discounted prices to the subcontractor.

Furthermore, even though the term contract furnished to MND required the quotations from the subcontractors to be net of all discounts, the discount arrangement was allegedly concealed dishonestly from MND.

Besides his cheating charge, Choo is also facing another 67 charges for allegedly conspiring with his staff to forge 67 quotations in the name of other subcontractors with the intention of using the alleged forged quotations for the purpose of cheating MND.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of forgery for the purpose of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Top images via Google Maps & SG Courts/Facebook

ECP angler catches & releases critically-endangered shovelnose ray, stays behind to ensure it doesn't wash ashore

Good job.

July 06, 2023, 03:22 PM

Brothers fight in Yishun carpark then pause to trade insults with annoyed residents

Sigh, Yishun.

July 06, 2023, 02:56 PM

S'pore woman gets scammed S$700 buying 2 Taylor Swift tickets from Carousell scalper

The seller's listings have been taken down.

July 06, 2023, 02:42 PM

17-year-old Scottish Fold cat from Hong Kong called Ar Fu abandoned in backpack at S'pore void deck

The cat is now in the home of a fosterer.

July 06, 2023, 02:39 PM

SingPost: Chances of getting Taylor Swift’s concert tickets ‘very low’ beyond 30th position in queue

Fans will need valid access codes to join the queues, SingPost added.

July 06, 2023, 02:29 PM

'Sia suay' refers to me, not Deputy Speaker: Leong Mun Wai when asked in Parliament about 'Sia suay' video

The Facebook post on PSP's page has since been amended.

July 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

DBS services down 6.5 hours in May due to human error in code: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

MAS found the second disruption in a period of two months to be “unacceptable”.

July 06, 2023, 12:01 PM

Celebrities pay tribute to late Coco Lee

Rest in peace.

July 06, 2023, 11:35 AM

foodpanda terminates account of delivery rider caught stealing parcel from Yishun flat

Man browsed through the parcels like he was at a pasar malam.

July 06, 2023, 11:09 AM

Beat the heat with these reliable Japanese brand ceiling fans, great for S’pore homes

Wind-wind situation.

July 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.