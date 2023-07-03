Back

Man, 45, arrested for suspected theft of 2 motor vehicles in Hougang

Both vehicles belonged to a rental company.

Ruth Chai | July 03, 2023, 11:33 AM

The police have arrested a 45-year-old man after he was suspected of stealing two motor vehicles in Hougang.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Rudy Bin Zainal Abidin was charged on Jun. 30 for stealing one dark blue BMW at Block 523 Hougang Avenue 6.

The theft occurred on Jun. 12 around 9:30pm.

He is suspected of stealing one more vehicle, but has yet to be charged for the second theft.

The owner allegedly left the keys at the front tyre of the two vehicles that belonged to a rental company, Lion City Rentals.

On Jun. 15, 2023, the police were alerted to a case of motor vehicles being stolen from a car park in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 6.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTVs, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Jun. 29.

The two stolen cars were subsequently recovered.

Whoever commits theft of a motor vehicle or any component part may be imprisoned for a term of up to seven years and fined.

Photo via Google Maps and Facebook/Lion City Rentals

