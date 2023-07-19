Man, 51, pleads guilty to smearing poo on neighbour's door & damaging CCTV with hammer at Bukit Merah

A 51-year-old man has pleaded guilty to smearing poo on the door of his neighbour's flat at Bukit Merah in 2021.

He also pled guilty of using a hammer to damager her closed-circuit television (CCTV) in 2022.

Threw poo at neighbour's door because of noise

According to court documents seen by Mothership, on Oct. 27, 2021, at about 7:25am, Oh Lai Choon was awakened by a pungent smell from outside.

When she went outside to investigate, she found that poo had been smeared on her wooden door, gate frame as well as corridor outside her unit.

This made Oh feel harassed and she called the police.

She also told the police that a similar incident had occurred at her door, six days earlier on Oct. 21.

When Chia was interviewed by the police on Oct. 29, 2021, he admitted to throwing poo at Oh's door on Oct. 27, as he had been angered by the noises allegedly coming out of Oh's unit and decided to get back at her.

Used a hammer to damage neighbour's CCTV

On Feb. 13, 2022, at about 7:05am, Chia claimed he heard pounding sounds coming from Oh's unit, and that it continued, even when he shouted for them to stop.

This made Chia angry and he came out of his flat with a hammer, and went to Oh's unit to confront her.

He proceeded to knock on Oh's gate with his hammer, waking her up from her sleep.

As she had installed a CCTV outside her flat, she viewed the live CCTV footage from her iPad where saw that Chia's unit gate was open. Oh then went to look through the viewfinder of her door where she saw Chia with a hammer in his hand and knocking on her gate.

She then tried to access the CCTV using her iPad again and found that it was no longer accessible. After the incident, Oh verified that her CCTV had been damaged.

Chia also admitted to using the hammer to damage her CCTV, which had a value of S$94. Thus far, no restitution has been made.

Convicted on harassment and mischief

Chia Chee Khiang was convicted on one count of harassment and another count of mischief, with four more charges taken into consideration on Jul. 17, 2023.

Court documents also highlighted that Chia had previously been convicted in May 2019 for harassment.

However, the documents did not specify what the 2019 incident was.

As his sentence of two weeks' imprisonment for that conviction has not been set aside to date, Chia is liable for enhanced punishment.

He will return to court on Jul. 31, 2023, for his sentencing.

Left photo via Nednapa Chumjumpa / EyeEm via Getty Images, right photo by Mothership