S'porean man, 28, pretends to sell Pokemon cards, allegedly scams S$675 from buyer

He is believed to be involved in similar cases with other victims.

Syahindah Ishak | July 03, 2023, 12:00 PM

A 28-year-old Singaporean man was charged with cheating after he allegedly convinced a buyer to purchase Pokemon cards he was supposedly selling.

Charge sheets seen by Mothership stated that on Jun. 17, 2023, Tang Xuan Wei allegedly deceived the victim into believing he was selling Pokemon 151 Booster Boxes.

Tang allegedly cheated the victim of S$675, which was transferred via PayNow.

Allegedly involved in other similar cases

According to the police, Tang is allegedly involved in similar cases with other victims.

The police received several reports between Jun. 20 and Jun. 24 from victims who were purportedly cheated by Tang.

Tang had allegedly advertised the sale of Pokemon cards on Carousell.

He then allegedly received deposits from the victims via PayNow and became uncontactable.

Tang was arrested by the police on Jun. 26.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Tang is believed to be involved in at least eight similar cases with losses amounting to more than S$9,000.

Tang will return to court on Jul. 27.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top image by Thimo Pedersen via Unsplash.

