'I got flight tomorrow, f*ck!' says drunk man, 26, after arrest for allegedly assaulting taxi driver, 60

A 26-year-old drunk man was arrested at Block 256 Sumang Walk in Punggol in the early morning hours of Jul. 8, 2023, after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver over the fare.

According to a nearby resident named Riduan, who uploaded a video of the arrest on TikTok, the man allegedly tried to get out of not paying for his taxi ride.

Claimed he got a flight tomorrow

From the video, the man could be seen being held by police officers.

After what looked like a struggle, the officers began pinning him on the ground.

During the process, the man could be heard shouting, "Ah, I got [a] flight tomorrow. F*ck!".

Riduan told commenters in his video that he heard the man repeat this several times and even claimed that his flight was at 11am that morning.

Disagreement regarding ride fare

Riduan took the video as he watched the events unfold from his window.

He told commenters he saw the man arguing with a taxi driver before taking the video and believed the pair disagreed about the fare.

Riduan said he saw the man punch the taxi driver, who was visibly in a daze after.

In his video, he described the man as a "fare evader".

He also told commenters he heard a police officer telling the man off: "The thing is that I overheard the police said, 'You're already 27! And look how old the taxi driver is!'"

Arrested for drunkenness in public

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that the man was arrested for drunkenness in public places.

He is also assisting with ongoing investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. According to the police, the man is 26.

The taxi driver, who is 60 years old, was conveyed while conscious to the hospital.

Top image screenshot from @wantheone/TikTok