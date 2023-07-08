Back

Man, 24, tried to leave S'pore via Tuas Checkpoint after allegedly molesting woman, 33, at Bedok North

Gotcha.

Fiona Tan | July 08, 2023, 03:17 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A 24-year-old man who was attempting to leave Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint was arrested by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

Foiled attempt to leave Singapore

According to ICA and SPF's Jul. 7, 2023 joint news release, the police received a call for assistance from a 33-year-old female at about 7:20pm on Jul. 5.

She said an unknown man had allegedly molested her in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1.

Officers from Bedok Police Division coordinated with the Police Operations Command Centre to establish the man's identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

With the assistance from ICA officers, the police arrested the man around three hours later on the same day, Jul. 5, at Tuas Checkpoint before he could flee Singapore.

Police are investigating the man for the offence of outrage of modesty.

Those found guilty of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to three years, fined, caned, or handed any combination of these punishments.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Woh Hup website

FAS releases 10 recommendations from post SEA Games football review

The objective of the review is not to attribute blame, FAS said.

July 08, 2023, 01:07 PM

Boy, 11, assisting with police investigations after allegedly stealing delivery riders' e-bikes in Woodlands

Aiyo.

July 08, 2023, 12:48 PM

Taiwanese fried ice cream Frozen Heart opens 1st S'pore outlet at Jewel Changi

Tastebuds confused, but happy.

July 08, 2023, 12:15 PM

Inflatable mattresses, free ice cream & an injured leg – The 24-hour Taylor Swift queue experience at Bras Basah

Overnight at Bras Basah SingPost with Swifties.

July 08, 2023, 11:51 AM

S'pore man wins S$250 from 4D with first 4 digits of his Taylor Swift concert queue number 53875

The lucky one.

July 08, 2023, 11:38 AM

Asahi Super Dry recipe changes for 1st time, launch event offers tasting classes, art installations & more till Jul. 20

New beer, new me.

July 08, 2023, 10:56 AM

Comment: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has brought out the best of S'poreans & S'pore

We never go out of style.

July 08, 2023, 10:31 AM

As rival supermarket chains Sheng Siong & FairPrice jostle, S'pore customers are the clear winners

When elephants fight...

July 08, 2023, 09:30 AM

How 'local leader' FairPrice defended S'pore home turf & saw 'global giant' Carrefour exit in 15 years

Carrefour had ambitious plans when it entered Singapore in 1997.

July 08, 2023, 08:45 AM

Court of Appeal clears Pritam Singh for negligence in AHTC payments process, finds Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang liable

The quantum of damages, if any, will be determined later.

July 07, 2023, 09:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.