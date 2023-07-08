Man, 24, tried to leave S'pore via Tuas Checkpoint after allegedly molesting woman, 33, at Bedok North

A 24-year-old man who was attempting to leave Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint was arrested by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

Foiled attempt to leave Singapore

According to ICA and SPF's Jul. 7, 2023 joint news release, the police received a call for assistance from a 33-year-old female at about 7:20pm on Jul. 5.

She said an unknown man had allegedly molested her in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1.

Officers from Bedok Police Division coordinated with the Police Operations Command Centre to establish the man's identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

With the assistance from ICA officers, the police arrested the man around three hours later on the same day, Jul. 5, at Tuas Checkpoint before he could flee Singapore.

Police are investigating the man for the offence of outrage of modesty.

Those found guilty of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to three years, fined, caned, or handed any combination of these punishments.

Top image from Woh Hup website