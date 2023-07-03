Back

Man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly carrying 10 batons, 2 stun devices, illegal cigarettes & sexual enhancement pills

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | July 03, 2023, 06:04 PM

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly importing and possessing multiple weapons, controlled items, and other contrabands.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint press release that the man was arrested on Jun. 28, 2023.

What he allegedly had in his possession

At about 3:15pm that day, an ICA officer stationed at Woodlands Checkpoint profiled and referred a Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks.

The male passenger was purportedly found to be in possession of 10 batons, two stun devices, 10 e-cigarettes, five packets of contraband cigarettes, and three boxes of sexual enhancement pills.

Image via SPF & ICA.

Image via SPF & ICA.

Another passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was arrested for allegedly consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places.

The case was referred to the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Importing of any arms into Singapore is strictly prohibited by law.

For importing any gun, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$10,000.

For carrying offensive weapons in public places and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places, the offender can be jailed for up to three years and caned.

Top images via SPF & ICA.

