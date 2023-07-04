S'porean man, 35, fined S$3,700 for not updating residential address

A 35-year-old Singaporean man was on Tuesday (Jul. 4) fined S$3,700 in default 10 days' jail for failing to update his residential address.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a press release that Muhammad Taufiq Hidayat Kamsin was convicted under the National Registration Act.

ICA was looking for him to execute outstanding warrant of arrest

On Apr. 1, 2022, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) alerted ICA that Taufiq had failed to report the change of his residential address.

Auxiliary police officers engaged by URA visited Taufiq's registered place of residence to execute an outstanding warrant of arrest.

However, they were informed by the homeowner that Taufiq was no longer residing in the unit.

The homeowner also informed the officers that she did not allow Taufiq to use her address as his registered place of residence.

ICA tried to contact Taufiq but he remained uncontactable.

At that time, Taufiq also had outstanding police gazettes issued by various law enforcement agencies, which included warrants of arrest.

Moved out but did not report the change in residential address

In March 2023, Taufiq surrendered himself at the Traffic Police (TP) headquarters to settle his outstanding matters with the agency.

ICA subsequently followed up with him to investigate his failure to report the change of address.

Investigations revealed that Taufiq had moved out of his previous residence in Canberra in December 2021.

However, he did not report the change in his place of residence within 28 days to ICA, as he had outstanding matters with several law enforcement agencies then and wanted to avoid the authorities, including TP and ICA.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card (IC) holders who change his/ her place of residence must report the change to ICA within 28 days.

The penalty for failing to report a change of residential address is a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

ICA said it takes a firm stance against any person who fails to comply with the National Registration Act and its Regulations.

"ICA would like to remind all Singapore citizens and permanent residents that it is their responsibility to update their residential addresses with ICA," it added.

Top image by Mothership.