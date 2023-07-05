Man, 48, charged with attempted murder for driving van into cyclist, 32, at Kaki Bukit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A man was charged with attempted murder after his van allegedly collided with a cyclist at Kaki Bukit.
Intended to cause death of cyclist
According to charge sheets, Toh Sze Ee, 48, allegedly drove his van into the cyclist Hossen Selim, 32, with the intent to cause death, along Kaki Bukit Avenue 5, towards Kaki Bukit Road at around 5:05pm on Mar. 16, 2023.
Toh is also facing two other charges for allegedly dealing with 3,948 cartons of contraband cigarettes at a car park near Block 1, East Coast Road, on Jun. 20, 2023.
He allegedly evaded about S$387,694 in duty fees and S$34,900 in goods and services taxes on these items respectively.
Return to court
Toh is set to return to court on Jul. 26, 2023.
If found guilty of attempted murder, Toh faces life imprisonment and caning, or jail for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.
Top image by Matthias Ang and from Google Maps
