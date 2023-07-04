Back

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly molesting boy, 14, at Marine Terrace

The man will be charged today (Jul. 4) with aggravated outrage of modesty.

Ashley Tan | July 04, 2023, 09:48 AM

Events

Police have arrested a man for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty of a teenage boy.

The police received a report about the incident on Jul. 2 at around 11:30am.

A 14-year-old boy was purportedly molested near Blk 52 Marine Terrace.

Police officers from the Bedok Police Division managed to identify the man via follow-up investigations and images from CCTV and police cameras.

A 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested within four hours of the report.

The man will be charged today (Jul. 4) with aggravated outrage of modesty.

If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and 10 years, and caned.

In a press release, the police stated:

"The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of the community. Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

They urged members of the public to stay vigilant.

Those who witness an incident of outrage of modesty, or are aware of someone who is a victim of such, should report the matter to the police immediately.

Top photo from Google Maps streeview and Canva

