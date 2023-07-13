Back

Male cyclist, 18, dies in accident with bus at Yishun Ave 2 & Yishun Ring Rd junction

Umbrellas and tent were seen being used to shield the body.

Belmont Lay | July 13, 2023, 01:39 AM

An 18-year-old male cyclist died after getting into an accident with a bus in Yishun on July 12.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a cyclist at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road at about 5:55pm.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A 37-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos shared online and on messaging applications showed SCDF and police personnel at the scene of the accident.

Umbrellas, tent, and blue cloth were seen being used.

One photo showed what appeared to be the victim lying on the road towards the back of the bus.

A man, believed to be the bus driver, was seen being attended to by paramedics.

All photos via Telegram

