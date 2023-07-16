M'sia hotpot diner tickled by measly S$2.50 dish comprising 5 button mushrooms

A Malaysian diner was left speechless by a hotpot restaurant's measly serving of button mushrooms.

Her encounter was posted on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, by her cousin, Syl, who wrote:

"The service and ambience at this hotpot restaurant was not bad. My cousin also said that the soup base was good. Many customers also left good reviews about the soup base. But the quantity of food is something else."

This was what was advertised:

And this was what the diner received:

The entire plate of five button mushrooms, served as 10 halves, cost RM8.50 (S$2.50).

"Everytime I look at the photo, I feel like laughing."

"Maybe not many people order this dish, and that's why it's so measly."

Curiously, according to Syl, the restaurant had a review rating of 4.9 stars.

One Xiaohongshu user who commented on Syl's post said that she encountered similarly measly portions of lotus root and cheese hotdog at another outlet.

Images by @syl/xiaohongshu.