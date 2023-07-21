M'sian content creators wash faces with toilet water as part of TikTok challenges

Recently, a few Malaysian content creators have become infamous for participating in viral TikTok challenges, which require them to wash their faces with toilet water as part of the forfeit.

And yes, they actually did it.

Two videos featuring the really, really gross forfeits were circulated on Facebook by user "Komandan Marco" on July 14.

Don't watch them if you have a weak stomach.

Viewers can send gifts, likes as part of the challenge

While the context of the original challenge is unknown, there have been other videos of weird challenges trending recently on TikTok in Malaysia.

Some of these challenges involved putting soil in one's mouth, wrapping one's head in masking tape, and pouring powder over one's face to resemble a ghost.

Such challenges are carried out live on TikTok with other content creators, and viewers could contribute to either side's victory by sending "Gifts" or likes.

Toilet water forfeits

In the first video featuring the toilet water forfeit, a victorious male user going by the moniker "cengkoimanja", whose face seems to be covered in a colourful powder as part of the challenge, watches on as the loser sits in front of a toilet bowl with her hands dipped in the water.

After some hesitation, she cups a substantial amount of toilet water, and splashes it onto her own face, like one would do when freshening up in the morning.

She does this two more times before the challenge ends, occasionally spitting out some of the water that has gone into her mouth.

In the second video, the loser of the challenge, a man in a black t-shirt, appeared to be more game in performing the forfeit, as he immediately plunges his hands into the depths of the squatting toilet to get the eau de toilette.

He also rubbed and massaged the liquid onto his face enthusiastically, while his female counterpart looked on in horror, even covering her eyes at one point.

Videos shocked Malaysian users

The videos have been viewed many times on TikTok, after being reposted by various users under the hashtag "air jamban", which means "toilet water" in Malay.

One of the videos, posted by user "alephere88" on July 14, has been viewed more than 293,000 times as of July 21.

Many viewers were shocked by why the content creators would subject themselves to such a disgusting forfeit.

"Wow, how is she able to do something like this? I cannot understand," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Umm... I just don't know what to say about that."

The top comment on the video referenced the "Dajjal" (The Deceiver), a false messianic figure in Islamic texts who appears during the end times, and suggested that the content creators participating in the challenge had been "led astray".

It read, "The age of the evil messiah is upon us".

Other users, though, gave a simpler explanation for the TikTok creators' willingness to do the "toilet water" forfeits.

"These are the kind of people who would do anything for money," the user wrote.

Top image from Komandan Marco on Facebook.