M'sia rubber tapper borrows RM120 (S$35) from villagers to take taxi to daughter's education ceremony

A rubber tapper in Sabah, Malaysia had to borrow RM120 (S$35) to take a taxi ride to attend his 20-year-old daughter’s education ceremony, Bernama reported.

News of the father's determination to be at his daughter's big day has touched many.

Jaliusih Madakol, 63, hails from a village in the small town of Tamparuli.

The money he borrowed from neighbours was to pay for a 45km road trip he had to embark with his wife Malian Bangkulat, 53.

Their daughter, Arnie, was one of 75 students honoured by the state education department in the East Malaysian state.

Her achievement was scoring a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average for her Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM) examination -- Singapore’s A-level examination equivalent.

Jaliusih makes between RM200 (S$58) and RM300 (S$88) a month.

He owns a motorcycle and a 30-year-old Proton Saga car, but they “always break down”, according to him.

“The farthest it can go is up to Tamparuli town, about 30 minutes from our home,” New Straits Times quoted him saying.

“I had no other choice but to borrow money from several villagers just to ensure we managed to get here. It is a joyous occasion.”

Arnie said she hopes to be a teacher in the future.

She told reporters she studied hard to lift her family out of poverty.

Top photos via New Straits Times & Bernama