Thai designer prints his face as design on luggage so there's no doubt it's his at the airport

Online users suggested that "no thieves would dare to take it".

Daniel Seow | July 19, 2023, 05:04 PM

As many of us get back to travelling again, we will probably encounter a familiar pet peeve: not being able to find our particular luggage at the airport's baggage claim.

And while some of us might try pretty basic tricks like opting for a bright-coloured suitcase, or tying identifying ribbons to it, one Thai designer took a more blatant and foolproof approach.

TikTok user "realhun", who brands himself as a designer and badminton player on Instagram, took the liberty of customising his suitcase with a design of his own face.

The hilarious results are showcased in a video that he posted to the platform on July 13, which has gained more than 1.6 million views as of July 19.

The video is also captioned "55555555555" to denote laughter, as the number 5 is pronounced "ha" in the Thai language.

@realhun จบบบ 55555555555 #tiktok #tiktokพาเที่ยว #fypシ #fyp ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

The video

In the video, the conveyor belt at an unnamed airport brings the man's finished product into view.

And it is glorious awful, as the user himself said in reply to a comment on the video.

The design, which covers the top surface of the suitcase, looks basically like a selfie of the man wearing a black t-shirt.

And based on the sliver of brown peeking out from the underside of the luggage, it's entirely possible that its other side also depicts his face.

Quite the flashy way to distinguish your suitcase from others.

Commenters amused by the custom luggage

Many online were tickled at the man's attempt at customising his luggage.

Some said they would give it a try themselves (we're not how serious they are).

Others jokingly suggested that the garish design was a good way to deter would-be thieves.

A particular user pointed out that surely, "no one else would want to take" the man's luggage.

To which another user responded, "I'm sure his crush would want to take it."

All images from realhun on TikTok.

