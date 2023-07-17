Lizard gets stuck in receipt printer, runs on paper like running on treadmill

We may be acquainted with animals doing comical things from the likes of Disney.

One lizard, however, was stuck in a sticky situation.

A video circulating on TikTok showed a poor lizard trapped in a small grey receipt printer.

The footage, taken in a shop in Malaysia, showed a sizeable lizard scampering on a roll of printing paper, crawling for its life as it tried to escape.

Sheets of paper could be seen flying out of the printer, and the lizard running hard against the grain.

Subsequently, the printer stopped, and the lizard paused for a quick second before jumping to the corner of the printer in an attempt to escape.

“People busy want to print things, this fella busy want to exercise,” the camera man jokes.

Lizard working hard

Although the plight of lizard might seem distressing, some were tickled by the incident.

Work hard bestie, there's a female lizard you need to wife up," one wrote jokingly, taking a nod at how hard the lizard was struggling.

Another comment also applauded the lizard for exercising and running fast, saying that it serves as inspiration for herself, who struggles to get out of bed.

Top photo via TikTok