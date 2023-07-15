Back

Passenger left alone on bus in the dark in Lim Chu Kang for 15 mins as driver got off to wee

It's only the dark.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2023, 02:10 PM

Events

A bus passenger was left alone on a public bus in the dark in Lim Chu Kang after the driver got off to relieve himself at a nearby washroom.

The bus driver of service 975 turned off the lights and ignition before heading out.

The incident was shared on TikTok by the passenger on July 13.

The location is the dimly lit area outside the Police Coast Guard Lim Chu Kang Base.

@ladiesman217.__ driver fucking stopped the bus randomly, got out, opened the doors, turned everything off, and left. for 15 minutes. bus 975.#singapore ♬ Dimly creepy mansion (music box ver.) - ACE Fantasy

The caption of the video said the driver "stopped the bus randomly, got out, opened the doors, turned everything off, and left", leaving the passenger of the bus all alone "for 15 minutes".

A follow-up caption said the passenger knew the driver "went to piss" but that did not stop it being scary" as "there was legit no one else".

The TikTok has since had its comments section turned off.

Fascination with public buses plying deserted routes

After departing Bukit Panjang Interchange, service 975 by SMRT plies the roads that lead to Sungei Gedong Camp and the Chinese Cemetery along Lim Chu Kang Road.

Bus captains having to relieve themselves while on the job is not new and is probably part and parcel of bus driving that requires sitting in a chilly environment for extended periods of time.

Previously, a bus driver was seen stopping at Suntec City to use the toilet.

The real public interest on many occasions stems from their fascination with public buses plying deserted routes and having strange encounters caught on camera.

All media via

