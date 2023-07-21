S'pore sand importers must comply with laws of exporting country: Lawrence Wong meets with Indonesia media

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong met with 14 members of Indonesia's press on July 7, speaking to them about strengthening Singapore's bilateral relationship with Indonesia.

Indonesian media reporting on the gathering have characterised the meeting in three broad ways, speaking about sand, support, and succession.

Sand

Indonesia lifted a long standing ban on the export of sand in June 2023, and there have been expectations that Singaporean building and land reclamation projects will benefit as a result.

Liputan 6, writing in Bahasa Indonesia, quoted Wong as saying that Singapore's approach was that importation of sand was carried out commercially.

It was up to importers to comply with laws and regulations in countries of origin, in this case Indonesia.

"It is not up to us; Indonesia will decide," Wong said, on regulations over sand exports.

Wong said from Singapore's perspective, it was the government's role to ensure that importers complied with the laws of the country of origin, adding that this was Singapore's "consistent and long-standing position".

Support

Wong also said that Singapore supported Indonesian President Joko Widodo's green and smart vision for the new capital of Nusantara.

Jokowi, as he is popularly known, visited Singapore in June 2023 to promote investment by Singaporean firms in the new capital, touting it as a "world-class smart city" and the first "carbon neutral city in Indonesia" with "world-class education and facilities."

Wong reiterated Singapore's support and that the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect, according to Tempo.

“I think the two sides have been meeting and will continue to meet to see how we can facilitate this knowledge sharing and capability building,”

The Singaporean government was also ready to facilitate Singaporean investors who were interested in investing in Nusantara.

A business delegation had visited the site of the new city in June, and Wong said that he felt it was a"promising start" with "a lot of interest from the business delegation", as well as saying that it was good that businesses had the chance to meet with officials and leaders, as well as to see the site themselves.

Tempo also reported that Jokowi, when inviting Singaporean businesses to invest, had offered incentives such as tax holidays, non-collection of value added tax, as well as tax deductions.

The Jakarta Post reported that Wong spoke about closer green and digital economy cooperation, and that he cited the talks about the use of compatible QR codes for payments in each others countries.

Succession

The Indonesian journalists also spoke to Wong about his anticipated succession to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Wong, similar to how he has in Singaporean media, demurred, saying "lets not get ahead of ourselves", as reported by the Jakarta Post.

He said that his priorities were to focus his attention and energy on key current concerns such as cost of living and housing, and there was still much to be done.

Liputan 6 reported that Wong said he did not assume he would automatically become PM, and that the ultimate decision lay in the hands of the people of Singapore.

The outlet did note that Wong had accepted the mantle of 4G leader, and that Wong had said that Indonesia was one of the first countries he had visited after becoming 4G leader, in order to meet partners, friends, and to get to know Indonesian leaders.

The Jakarta Post quoted Wong as highlighting his commitment to the Singapore-Indonesian bilateral relationship, saying:

“I am fully committed to doing my part to strengthen this bilateral relationship, and I am very confident that the ties between Indonesia and Singapore will continue to grow from strength to strength,”

Aceh

The Singapore's government's interest in Indonesia extends beyond the new capital, with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman visiting Aceh and North Sumatra between July 10 to 14.

There he met with regional leaders and visited businesses and educational facilities.

Maliki had visited Aceh before, notably in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and while vistinging learned about how Aceh had rebuilt, as well as visiting the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, which had survived the 2004 Tsunami.

