S$88++ 8-course dinner teppanyaki omakase at Great World City with A5 wagyu beef

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Kou Teppan is a new dual teppanyaki restaurant at Great World City that offers teppanyaki omakase.

Helmed by executive chef Sawada Ko from Itoh Dining by Nobu, the restaurant features a main teppan (iron plate) as well as a private teppan griddle at the counter.

The former allows you to see the chef playing with fire as he prepares the dishes while the latter allows you to see the beef sizzle up close and personalise the meal to your liking.

Unlike the usual sushi omakase, the menu consists of mostly pan-fried and grilled dishes.

The lunch omakase set costs S$58++ while the dinner omakase set costs S$88++.

Hino S$88++ dinner omakase set

The eight-course dinner set consists of:

1. Appetisers (three kinds)

2. Seasonal soup

3. Seasonal Japanese vegetables

4. Seasonal fish cartoccio

5. Teppanyaki main (choice of one main)

6. Kou okonomiyaki

7. Japanese A5 wagyu kamameshi / Japanese A5 wagyu garlic rice (non-beef option available)

8. Dessert

Omakase menu changes based on what's in season.

Here's what we had during our visit there:

Smoked salmon tataki

The pounded smoked salmon was savoury, but the yuzu sauce might have overpowered the taste of the salmon by a teeny tiny bit. However, it was not fishy at all, which we liked.

Tamago tofu

It was this writer's first time trying caviar and it went perfectly well with the egg tofu.

Scallop flambé

These scallops tasted exactly like any other decent scallop. Nice, but nothing too outstanding.

Edamame cream with ikura

After the appetisers, the cream soup was a welcoming bowl of warmth. The edamame taste wasn't too overwhelming and there were ikura (fish eggs) and flower bits that added texture to the soup. However, we found it a little too salty for our liking.

Seasonal Japanese vegetables with housemade uni sauce

The vegetables this season include asparagus, sweet potato, eggplant, and oyster mushrooms. Grilled and paired with uni sauce, even our vegetable-adverse tastebuds enjoyed this dish.

Teppan-cooked Tai (sea bream) and Asari clams in foil

We were intrigued to see this next dish, which was wrapped in white baking paper and cooked on top of a teppan. Once unwrapped, we could smell the sweet smell of the sea bream and clams.

The sea bream was meaty yet clean, and paired well with the light umami soup. Overall, this was food for the soul — something we would appreciate on a rainy day.

Japanese A5 wagyu (80g) and garlic chips with housemade wasabi sauce

Finally, the main dish. To cut straight to the point, the beef was juicy and succulent. While we were initially worried about how "beefy" the wagyu might taste, our concerns were immediately erased when we had a piece of the teppan-grilled beef. Yum.

Also shoutout to the homemade wasabi black pepper sauce that tasted like a palatable barbecue sauce but with a little heat.

Pancake with Japanese yam and cabbage

The cheese sauce-drenched mini okonomiyaki was a unique addition that felt like a Western take on the popular Japanese pancakes. Don't get me wrong though, it was delicious and the thickness of the pancake is perfect for those who prefer a doughier Okonomiyaki.

A5 Wagyu garlic rice / Japanese kettle rice with A5 wagyu

The garlic rice was reminiscent of the fried rice our mothers would cook for us when we were younger.

The kettle rice, on the other hand, contained scorched rice — a crunchy, browned rice that results from rice being cooked in a pot over fire.

The main character here, however, is the beef that's in both of the dishes. These beef were the literal definition of melt-in-your-mouth and hands down our favourite over the main wagyu dish.

Housemade Matcha Terrine

The matcha terrine, together with vanilla ice cream and raspberry was a flavourful combination of sweet, bitter and refreshing. One of the best desserts I have ever had, and a satisfying way to end our meal.

Others on the menu

Enya S$58++ Lunch omakase set

The lunch omakase consists of six courses:

1. Appetiser (three kinds)

2. Seasonal soup

3. Teppanyaki main (choice of one main)

4. Kou okonomiyaki

5. Japanese A5 wagyu kamameshi / Japanese A5 wagyu garlic rice (Non-beef option available)

6. Dessert

The choices of main include:

Slow Cooked Japanese Pork Houbayaki

Seasonal Fish with House Special Sauce

Hokkaido Scallop, Tiger Prawn and Seasonal Fish

Japanese A5 Wagyu (80g) (add on S$10++)

Add-ons

You can also opt to order side dishes like Teppan Japanese oysters (S$12++) and Foie Gras Chawanmushi ($14++) if the set courses are not enough to fill your stomach.

As for drinks, a sake flight (with three sake samplers) is available at S$15++ while wine and sake pairings are S$48++ per person.

#omakasesg #foodfestontiktok ##wheretoeat##sgfoodie ♬ New Jeans - NewJeans @mothership.nova Kou Teppan 📍: Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, B1-134, S237994 ⏰: Daily, 11:30am to 3pm & 5:30pm to 10 pm 🍴: Hino $88 Omakase dinner Smoked Salmon Tataki Tamago Tofu Scallop Flambé Edamame Cream with Ikura Seasonal Japanese Vegetables with Housemade Uni Sauce Teppan-cooked Tai (Sea Bream) & Asari Clams in Foil Japanese A5 Wagyu & Garlic Chips with Housemade Wasabi Sauce Pancake with Japanese Yam & Cabbage Japanese Kettle Rice with A5 Wagyu/Teppan-Fried A5 Wagyu Garlic Rice Housemade Matcha Terrine #teppanyaki

Kou Teppan

The 68-seater restaurant will officially open its doors to the public on Jul. 24, 2023.

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-134 Great World, Singapore 237994

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet