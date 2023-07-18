‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor Kim Seon Ho to hold fan meeting in S'pore on Sep. 15, 2023

Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is coming to Singapore.

The "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" actor will be having a fan meeting at The Star Theatre on Sep. 15, 2023.

Kim has been on his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia tour, with Singapore and Malaysia announced as his latest stops.

SG Seonhohadas, get ready to smile, be thrilled, and feel the love as our favorite actor, KIM SEON HO brings his captivating charm to Singapore! 💖



Mark your calendar and be a part of the 2023 KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in SINGAPORE <ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE> happening on September 15,… pic.twitter.com/5yONkDTEN3 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 17, 2023

Fans can expect to be serenaded by the actor as well as engage with him through interactive activities.

More details will be available soon.

Top photo from SALT Entertainment.