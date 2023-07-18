Back

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor Kim Seon Ho to hold fan meeting in S'pore on Sep. 15, 2023

Hello oppa.

Khine Zin Htet | July 18, 2023, 03:32 PM

Events

Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is coming to Singapore.

The "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" actor will be having a fan meeting at The Star Theatre on Sep. 15, 2023.

Kim has been on his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia tour, with Singapore and Malaysia announced as his latest stops.

Fans can expect to be serenaded by the actor as well as engage with him through interactive activities.

More details will be available soon.

Top photo from SALT Entertainment.

