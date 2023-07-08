M'sia police arrest S'pore man involved in fight over pumping JB petrol into jerry can

A Malaysian GrabFood rider confronted two Singaporean men who were spotted pumping petrol into a jerry can in Johor Bahru.

The confrontation resulted in a heated argument whereby both sides traded insults.

Two policemen were also present at the scene.

What happened

As the GrabFood rider held up his phone to capture the altercation, one of the men was seen glaring and pointing his finger at the cameraman, upset that he was being filmed.

At one point, he retrieved a rod-like object from the boot of his car.

The Singaporean later advanced towards the delivery rider and shouted, "You better delete ah!"

He also tried to grab the rider's phone.

On Jun. 21, the Iskandar Puteri police issued a statement confirming that the incident occurred at around 8:30pm on Jun. 16 at a petrol station in Sunway Box, Iskandar Puteri, which is a 30-minute drive from Tuas, Singapore.

Allegedly pumping subsidised petrol

The police released an update on the case on Jul. 6.

According to The Straits Times, the rider apparently called out the duo for buying subsidised RON95 petrol from a Caltex petrol station, even though the subsidised petrol cannot be sold to those driving foreign-registered vehicles.

Regardless of nationality, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles can purchase the unsubsidised RON97 petrol directly into their vehicles' fuel tanks, apart from exceptional circumstances.

The police stated that there was no proof that the two Singaporeans bought the subsidised petrol.

GrabFood rider suspended

After the clip was leaked onto the internet, the rider was suspended by Grab Malaysia, said ST. However, members of the public seemed to be on the rider's side and claimed that they would boycott the company. Grab Malaysia later said it reinstated the rider after looking into the matter.

A Singaporean arrested

A Singaporean man, who admitted to being involved in the incident, was arrested on Jul. 6 at 2:30pm by Iskandar Puteri police, ST reported.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

The suspect may be jailed for up to two years, fined or both, if he is found guilty.

All images via SG Road Vigilante