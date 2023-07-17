Japanese woman, 51, arrested after making 2,761 emergency calls for attention as she was 'lonely'

A woman from Matsudo, Japan was arrested for allegedly making 2,761 false emergency calls.

Hiroko Hatagami, 51, who lives alone, explained that she had been gripped by a bout of loneliness.

Reported stomachache, overdose, and leg pain

Chiba Police's Matsudo Higashi Police Station arrested Hatagami on Jul. 13 for supposedly obstructing the operations of a local fire department, reported The Mainichi.

The unemployed woman was accused of making emergency calls from her home and neighbourhood, under the guise of being plagued by various ailments.

"I have a stomachache," "I took a large dose of medicine," and, "My legs hurt," were just a few of the myriad of symptoms cited by the woman.

The calls were made across a period of about two years and nine months -- or about three calls a day.

Hatagami even requested the Matsudo Fire Department to dispatch ambulances between Aug. 15, 2020 and May. 25, 2023, only to refuse help upon their arrival and deny making the call.

Despite repeated warnings from the fire department and the police station, Hatagami didn't cease her unnecessary calls, causing the department to file a police report on Jun. 20, relayed The Mainichi.

Loneliness

Hatagami was said to have admitted to the allegations, providing a justification that was equally heartbreaking as it was amusing: "I was lonely and wanted someone to listen to me and give me attention."

While there is some humour to be found in Hatagami's excessive emergency calls, her case belies a more sinister issue of loneliness in modern Japan, where the number of single-person households and elderly single-person households are expected to be on the rise.

